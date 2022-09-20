Early voting got off to a muted start today (Thursday) at the Arlington County government headquarters in Courthouse. “We had a line of five voters when we opened at 8 a.m.,” Director of Elections Gretchen Reinemeyer told ARLnow. “We’ve had 72 voters as of 11 a.m. Flow is slow but steady. The first day of voting last year we processed around 400 voters. We might be slightly under that today.”

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO