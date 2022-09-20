Read full article on original website
McCarty announces run for Westfield City Council
A Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals has announced that he is running for Westfield City Council. Victor McCarty, 29, is a lifelong resident of the city and said he decided to make a run for a seat on the city council in part because of his love for Westfield and because he thinks he can bring a different perspective if elected. He plans to formally declare in January, he said.
City of Fishers looks at redistricting
The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
Committee further amends proposed updates to Carmel’s comprehensive plan
The Carmel City Council had a full agenda for its Sept. 19 meeting. Topics included updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, formation of the Carmel Climate Action Advisory Committee and the Hamilton County Emergency Management Operations Plan. (Read coverage of other items on the agenda at youarecurrent.com.). What happened:...
Letter: Barnes values all CCS parents, stakeholders as ‘one team’
We are two years past the “racial reckoning” and pandemic shutdown of 2020, and life is returning to a new normal – aside from the continuing strife, contention and polarization in our community over our city’s most valuable asset: Carmel Clay Schools. I love my city!...
Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
Pence to highlight importance of Remnant Trust’s historic collection at nonprofit’s 25th anniversary event
The Remnant Trust plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its founding in a big way. The nonprofit, which collects and makes accessible historic documents and texts related to individual liberty and human dignity, will welcome former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence as the keynote speaker at a celebration event set for Oct. 4 at The Columbia Club on Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Court docs: Plainfield gunman made racist remark before opening fire on Hispanic men outside hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, Alfredo Garcia, and two others were sitting outside White House Suites enjoying the September night with music playing and drinks in their hands when a black car pulled up and a man later identified as Dalonny Rodgers stepped out of the vehicle. Rodgers was wearing a gray hooded […]
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
She told police her boyfriend would kill her; he’s now charged with her murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A year and a half ago, Krystal Walton called police. Walton, four months’ pregnant, said her boyfriend had choked her, threatened her life and told her she needed abort her child. “Ms. Walton does believe he will try to kill her and is concerned he...
Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive
Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
IMPD: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said a man with six active warrants led officers on a chase and crash on Indy’s near south side. The suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen truck into a home on South Pennsylvania. That crash knocked out a support beam and caused the porch to collapse. The […]
