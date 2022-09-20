Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck Steps Out With Daughter Seraphina & J.Lo’s Child Emme For A Halloween Shopping Trip
Ben Affleck, 50, got in a little Halloween shopping with two of his kids on Saturday. The actor was photographed walking in and out of what appeared to be a costume shop in Los Angeles, CA along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and stepchild, Emme, 14. They all looked happy to be out and about and had smiles on their faces as they left the store with multiple bags.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel Says Aven ‘Didn’t Know’ Tino Was Still on Stage
Rachel Recchia urges viewers not to blame Aven for what happened during 'The Bachelorette' finale on After the Final Rose.
Comments / 0