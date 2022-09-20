ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Don Jr promotes clip of royal commentator saying Africans should pay slave trade reparations to British sailors

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQfpN_0i3Gvu2S00

Donald Trump Jr liked a Twitter post with a video of CNN host Don Lemon being stunned into silence by a royal commentator claiming descendants of British sailors should be paid reparations over the African slave trade.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Lemon on his show that it was African kings who should pay out rather than the British Empire.

The clip went viral on Tuesday - garnering a like from Mr Trump Jr on Twitter - but was from Fordwich’s appearance on his show last week following the death of the Queen.

Lemon started the conversation by telling his guest that “you have those who are asking for reparations for colonialism, and they’re wondering, you know, ‘$100bn, $24bn here and there, $500m there.’

“Some people want to be paid back and members of the public are wondering, ‘Why are we suffering when you are, you have all this vast wealth?’ Those are legitimate concerns.”

But his guest said that it was in fact the Africans who needed to pay the families of “2,000 naval men” who she claimed died trying to prevent slavery.

“Well, I think you’re right about reparations in terms of – if people want it though, what they need to do is, you always need to go back to the beginning of the supply chain. Where was the beginning of the supply chain?” she asked.

“That was in Africa. Across the entire world, when slavery was taking place, which was the first nation in the world that abolished slavery?” before telling him that it was “the British.”

“In Great Britain they abolished slavery. 2,000 naval men died on the high seas trying to stop slavery. Why? Because the African kings were rounding up their own people. They had them (in) cages, waiting in the beaches.”

And she concluded her segment by adding:  “I think you’re totally right. If reparations need to be paid, we need to go right back to the beginning of that supply chain and say, ‘Who was rounding up their own people and having them handcuffed in cages?’ Absolutely, that’s where they should start.”

Fordwich describes herself on LinkedIn as a “Business Media & Golf Commentator” who has appeared on a string of news channels, including right-wing NewsMax.

Lemon seemingly did not want to be pulled into that argument, telling her it was “an interesting discussion” before moving on.

Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Wright was quick to slam Fordwich’s argument on Twitter .

“So by her specious, simplistic, self-protecting argument, no one is culpable for deaths born of the street-level dealing of heroin - not the government that turns a blind eye, the cartel, the smuggler, the dealer - only the farmer in hills who grows the poppy. She’s ridiculous.”

Britain, along with Portugal, was one of the leading slave-trading nations, with historians saying that between 1640 and 1807 it transported 3.1 million Africans to British colonies.

Only 2.7 million of those slaves survived the trip and arrived in the Caribbean, North and South America, and other countries, according to the UK government’s National Archives .

The Abolition of the Slave Trade Act was passed in Britain on 25 March 1807 with slavery itself being abolished in 1834.

Comments / 227

Economist
3d ago

That's the historical fact! The African kings were the Suppliers and the Europeans were the buyers! The uncomfortable truth!

Reply(35)
96
Swede Switzer
3d ago

The British government spent £20 million, a staggering 40% of its budget in 1833, to buy freedom for slaves, and to fund the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833. This was equivalent to approximately 40% of the Government's total annual expenditure; that's equivalent to approximately £20bn today, making it one of the biggest ever government bailouts.

Reply(8)
25
Dam It Jim
3d ago

Please feel free to remain comfortable with these lies not a si gle one of us was born when this happened. The only fact is that history was and will always be written by those in power, Whites were and still in power so tell me why would I write history or lies in favor of anyone whom isn't white, Let say that they sold their own people to make us feel better about the atrociwe committed against them. Just a thought in the end we all believe as we wish.

Reply(10)
20
Related
The Independent

Barack Obama recalls Queen’s response after Michelle gave monarch brooch of ‘nominal value’

Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Don Lemon
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The Woman King Softens the Truth of the Slave Trade

The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, portrays the ancient West African Kingdom of Dahomey (today’s Republic of Benin) and its legendary all-women regiment, the Agodjie. The film, which opens this weekend, is a vision of Black female power, starring Viola Davis, Sheila Atim, Thuso Mbedu, and Lashana Lynch; its promotional material blurbs a review from Variety that calls the movie “the Gladiator of our time.” But how does The Woman King handle another part of Dahomey’s history—the kingdom’s involvement in the slave trade? At a time when the participation of African rulers and middlemen in the Atlantic slave trade gets described by Americans who want to divert attention from their own responsibility for the history of slavery as “African complicity,” this film’s task is delicate, indeed.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’

CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas  are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Africans#Great Britain#Uk#British#Cnn#Royal#Donlemon
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

856K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy