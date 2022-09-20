Cynthia Daniels' Elixir offers five parties in one

Cynthia Daniels calls her upcoming social event Elixir “the ultimate cocktail party.”

And maybe that’s because the event is like several different parties all rolled into one.

“After a while (in Memphis), everything starts to look the same,” Daniels said. “I created the event because I wanted something new for the city.”

This weekend will see the fourth iteration of the party, although Elixir is returning to Memphis for the first time since 2019. The party will be held at the Hilton Memphis; Daniels predicts the turnout will be about 2,500 people.

Here’s the set-up: Elixir offers a choose-your-own-adventure alternative. The party at the Hilton will consist of five rooms, each complete with its own theme, musical era and uniquely paired cocktail: The Velvet Room ('90s), The Silent Room (silent disco with three DJ channels), The Lit Lounge (top 40 and club hits), The Cigar Lounge (old school throwbacks) and The Space Age Lounge (Prince’s “Purple Rain”).

“I wanted to have multiple dimensions in one night,” Daniels said. “Usually, if you go out (to a venue), and you don’t like the DJ, you’re stuck with them. Here, you have different options at the same party. There’s something for everybody.”

Elixir will be held the day before Daniels’ Annual Soulful Food Truck Festival at Tiger Lane, another all-ages event with live music and activities.

Elixir will take place at the Hilton Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. For more information or tickets, click here .