Human Composting Is Coming to California
California residents committed to living an eco-friendly life will soon be able to opt for an eco-friendly death. As Smithsonian reports, the Golden State plans to allow human composting by 2027, making it the fifth state to embrace the burial alternative. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law on September 18...
Want to Visit State Parks for Free? See If Your Local Library Lends Out Park Passes
California library card holders can freely explore new worlds between the pages of whatever books they find on library shelves. And thanks to a collaboration between the California State Library and California State Parks, they can also freely explore some 200 of the Golden State’s public parks in person.
The 20 Most Polluted States in America
Leaf-peepers flocking to Vermont to appreciate its fall foliage this season can rest assured that every breath of fresh air they take there is actually fresh. According to rankings from U.S. News & World Report, the Green Mountain State has both the lowest levels of industrial toxins and the lowest pollution-related health risks in the country—making it America’s least polluted state.
Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name
Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
The Longest Filibuster in History Lasted More Than 24 Hours
In 1939’s Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, idealistic young senator Jefferson Smith (Jimmy Stewart) commands the attention of the floor by going on an exhausting 23-hour filibuster in the hopes of condemning a corrupt senior senator (Claude Raines). A filibuster of similar duration actually took place on the Senate...
