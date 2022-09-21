ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human Composting Is Coming to California

California residents committed to living an eco-friendly life will soon be able to opt for an eco-friendly death. As Smithsonian reports, the Golden State plans to allow human composting by 2027, making it the fifth state to embrace the burial alternative. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law on September 18...
The 20 Most Polluted States in America

Leaf-peepers flocking to Vermont to appreciate its fall foliage this season can rest assured that every breath of fresh air they take there is actually fresh. According to rankings from U.S. News & World Report, the Green Mountain State has both the lowest levels of industrial toxins and the lowest pollution-related health risks in the country—making it America’s least polluted state.
Swastika Mountain in Oregon Is (Finally) Getting a New Name

Unfortunate names for cities and other locations abound, from Intercourse, Pennsylvania, to Slickpoo, Idaho. Some wear it as badge of honor. Others find it mortifying, as in the case of a mountain outside of Eugene, Oregon, dubbed Swastika. Fortunately, action is underway to find a different moniker. According to Smithsonian,...
