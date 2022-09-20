The courts are open. But in San Francisco, criminal trials face long delays

Protesters rally over court delays in front of the Hall of Justice on Friday. Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco’s backlog of criminal trials continues to persist, in contrast to progress in some neighboring counties, leaving hundreds of people to wait beyond their deadline for a timely court hearing.

At the beginning of 2022, there were nearly 250 people in San Francisco jails whose trial date had passed, The Examiner previously reported . The number of people in jail has dropped to 150. But there are still more than 550 individuals both in and out of custody whose trial deadlines have passed, according to data from the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office.

The reasons for the backlog are murky. One challenge is a staffing crisis plaguing multiple San Francisco public departments that is preventing courtrooms from being open on a given day.

Officials at the S.F. Superior Court declined to comment on the causes of the backlog of cases due to pending litigation surrounding the issue brought by the Public Defender’s Office.

“The San Francisco Superior Court is committed to fair and prompt handling of all cases and will continue to send criminal cases to trial in a timely manner based on the priorities set out by the Legislature and the appellate courts,” said Ken Garcia, communications director for the San Francisco Superior Court. “But because the request for comment relates to allegations that are the subject of pending litigation, the court cannot comment further at this time.”

Those tasked with defending people waiting for their court dates say San Francisco could be doing more to resume speedy trials, which is guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment.

Some Bay Area counties have made progress in reducing the backlog of trials. Contra Costa County reduced its trial backlog from 104 in March 2021 to 51 in March of this year. San Mateo and Sonoma counties turned to alternative spaces such as a convention center and fairgrounds, respectively, to create new courtroom spaces.

“Some of these judges are taking really long vacations. They aren’t prioritizing this,” Angela Chan, chief of policy at the S.F. Public Defender’s Office, told The Examiner.

Backlog could increaseThe trial backlog has been a thorny issue for months in San Francisco, but recent demands from the Public Defender’s Office to speed up cases come as San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has pledged to charge violent crimes and drug-related crimes more aggressively than her predecessor, Chesa Boudin.

“That’s only going to increase the backlog. If you’re going to be filing more cases, then you should … provide people their constitutional right to a jury trial,” San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said. “To me, if the district attorney is going to be doing more of that, it’s only going to worsen the backlog. That’s a travesty.”

The right to a speedy trial is often waived if defense attorneys need more time to investigate their cases. The 150 people waiting in San Francisco jails chose not to waive those rights.

Peter Calloway, deputy public defender, said, “I have more cases than I ever have in the three years that I’ve been in this role in my office. That’s true of most of my colleagues I talk to.”

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused courtrooms across the country to shut down and backlogs of trials to build up. Four of San Francisco’s courtrooms opened in June 2020, and all 11 courtrooms opened up in early 2021, according to a spokesperson for the Public Defender’s Office.

But now on any given day, some courtrooms remain closed, keeping The City in a constant game of catch-up for the hundreds of people in and out of custody who are awaiting trials and whose deadline has passed. Public defenders in San Francisco claim not enough is being done to keep courtrooms operating.

“San Francisco shamefully stands alone and violates constitutional speedy trial rights,” Raju said. “Let’s be clear about who is bearing the brunt of these injustices. These are mostly Black and brown community members enduring these inhumane conditions and whose constitutional rights have been flagrantly violated.”

In 2021, Raju filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Superior Court to open more rooms for trial. The lawsuit was dismissed on procedural grounds last year, but a petition to appeal that dismissal is under review by the California Court of Appeals.

This month, Raju filed motions to dismiss cases where the defendant’s speedy trial deadline was delayed.

Denied right to speedy trial

Longtime Hunters Point resident Stephanie Irving hasn’t seen her partner in more than five months, and she’s desperate to reunite.

Her partner, Vincent Campbell, is one of the nearly 150 people in San Francisco who the Public Defender’s Office says have been denied the right to a speedy trial and are currently waiting in jail for their day in court.

“We are told it may be months before he actually goes to trial,” Irving said on Friday outside the Hall of Justice, where San Francisco Public Defender Raju hosted a rally to draw attention to the growing list of people awaiting their trials.

Campbell was booked on May 20 on multiple charges around drug possession, battery and unlawful firearm possession. Public defenders and Irving stress the San Francisco Superior Court is violating his and hundreds of other defendants’ rights to a speedy trial, which is limited at 30 days for misdemeanors and 60 days for felony cases.

Irving’s comment Friday was followed by others who were acquitted after months of waiting in jail and others who similarly saw loved ones’ physical and mental health decline in jail.

“Before he went to jail, Mr. Campbell was a healthy man. He is a diabetic and he is 60 years old,” Irving said at Friday’s rally. “But his sugar is limited and he exercised every day and he was healthy as a horse. But when he got into jail, his health declined. He got COVID. I was horrified.”