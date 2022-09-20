ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Juvenile arrested, charged with murder of Henrico HS student

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
A juvenile male is under arrest, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sunday shooting death of another teen in Northern Henrico.

The teen suspect has not been identified by police because of his age. He is being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home.

Seventeen-year-old David Dupree, a student at Henrico High School, was identified by family members as the victim of the shooting, which took place shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street, close to Richmond International Raceway.

Henrico Citizen

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

