Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious'

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday called an offer from state hospitals to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the working poor “not a serious proposal,” saying loosened regulations for medical construction projects didn’t go far enough.

Berger’s dismissal of the proposal late last week from the North Carolina Healthcare Association short-circuited any expectations — though much improved compared to months ago — that a Medicaid expansion agreement could be at hand. Still, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, an expansion advocate, urged Berger separately Tuesday to make a counteroffer.

Expansion also would create an influx of several billion dollars from the federal government that the state is missing out on, Cooper added. North Carolina is one of a dozen states that haven’t accepted the federal government’s Medicaid offer originating from the 2010 health care law.

“When we have lives at stake, ... we don’t have any time to lose,” Cooper said at an Executive Mansion event unrelated to Medicaid. “Whatever it takes, we have to be all in on this.”

The House and Senate passed competing expansion proposals in June, and the next month Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore expressed their commitment to work together for the initiative.

Senate Republicans insist any final agreement must contain provisions to increase the supply of medical services to handle the additional patients that Medicaid would bring. Chief on their list is scaling back and streamlining “certificate of need” laws that require health regulators to sign off on expansion plans by medical providers.

Berger had complained in recent months that the North Carolina Healthcare Association, a lobbying group for over 130 hospitals, health systems and other groups, wouldn’t accept a significant pullback of certificate of need laws.

The association’s offer, which came a few days after Cooper urged the hospitals to engage with Berger, would do away with such laws for psychiatric inpatient beds and beds to treat people with chemical dependency. Within five years, it also would scale back regulations for operating rooms in ambulatory surgical centers.

Although Berger recognized the association’s willingness to move on the issue, he criticized the form and the substance in a Legislative Building news conference.

Berger said the association’s offer looked “like it was more to deal public relations than a substantive or a serious proposal.” And he said the ambulatory surgical center rule changes would appear to make it so the only entities that could open such a center would be another hospital.

“It looks to me like it’s more designed to further entrench the monopolies that the hospitals have,” Berger said.

An association leader has said its offer was “an effort to get stalled negotiations moving” and the ambulatory surgical center changes alone would result in at least $700 million less revenue.

Berger didn’t say specifically whether Senate Republicans would make a counteroffer, adding that the Republican-controlled House, the governor and the hospitals know their certificate of need position and that senators previously sent “several alternatives” to the House. He wouldn’t provide further specifics.

The Medicaid bill passed by the House in late June directed Cooper’s administration to develop an expansion plan by mid-December — after which legislators would take an up or down vote on it. The legislation left out supply-side medical reforms like certificate of need. In July, Moore called the Senate version a “nonstarter.”

When the legislature’s primary work session ended July 1, legislative leaders scheduled monthly three-day sessions, including one that began Tuesday, to take up any urgent matters — or potentially an expansion agreement. Like the previous two monthly meetings, this week’s session also will have no recorded votes.

If action isn’t taken by year’s end, Medicaid expansion efforts would reset as a new edition of the 170-member General Assembly is seated in January.

The Associated Press

Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans said Wednesday that 25 people were part of the alleged fraud scheme to get Paycheck Protection Program checks while not operating actual businesses. Fifteen of the defendants had been arrested by Wednesday, and arrest warrants were pending for 10 other people. They all face charges including wire fraud, theft and loan fraud, officials said. Evans said each fraudulently obtained loan was for between $19,000 and $20,000, with the fraud costing taxpayers upwards of $500,000.
JOLIET, IL
