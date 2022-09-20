ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

3 projects prompt temporary traffic changes in Toledo

By The Blade
 4 days ago

Temporary traffic changes are planned starting Wednesday in the city of Toledo as the result of various projects.

For a waterline/roadway reconstruction project, additional lane restrictions are planned on Manhattan Boulevard between Stickney Avenue and Doyle Street. They are scheduled to remain in place for three days.

For a separate utility project, Naomi Drive is closing for two days between Ariel Avenue and Barstow Avenue, the city said.

And for another waterline repair project, Nevada Street is closing between White and Plymouth streets for one day. A detour will be established via East Broadway Street to Navarre Avenue to White Street in both directions, the city said.

Toledo, OH
