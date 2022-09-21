ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Alex Hales admits England exile ‘felt like forever’ after making winning return

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6xqQ_0i3EKjgM00

Alex Hales admitted his return to England colours felt more like a debut than a comeback as his half-century helped secure victory on a historic occasion in Karachi.

Hales might have been waiting a long time to wear the Three Lions again, but his three-and-a-half year absence only scratches the surface of the 17 years since England last took the field on Pakistani soil.

But the 33-year-old’s removal could well have been permanent had it not been for a sequence of unconnected events. The first and most decisive was the retirement of former captain Eoin Morgan , who effectively blackballed Hales’ name citing a loss of trust following a failed recreational drugs test.

With the barrier removed, he needed a place to open up, with Jason Roy’s dramatic loss of form and Jonny Bairstow’s freak injury on the golf course obliging.

Handed his unexpected shot at redemption in this seven-match T20 series, and the World Cup which follows next month in Australia, he helped himself to 53 in 40 balls to guide his team to a six-wicket success.

“It was a very special feeling to be back on the park for England,” he said. “Three years felt like forever. To go out and score 50 in my return in a winning team is the stuff dreams are made of.

“It is a nice feeling. Guys said in the past it was never down to cricket, missing the three years, that was never in doubt. But there was always nerves and pressure coming back after three years having not played. It felt like a debut again, so it was a very special night.

“It just feels like a dream come true to contribute with a half-century in a winning team in a country where I have a lot of good, special memories feels fantastic.”

Hales denied that the raw emotion of pulling on the England shirt had inspired his performance in the middle, insisting the skill of the home attack kept him trained on the job at hand.

But he did concede an extra layer of significance given his previous experiences of playing in the Pakistan Super League – one of the franchise competitions that have helped him build the case for his recall in recent years.

“You can’t (allow emotion in), you have to focus on winning a game of cricket against a very skilful bowling attack. You’ve got guys bowling at 150kph, so for me it was all about getting over the line,” he said.

Three years felt like forever. To go out and score 50 in my return in a winning team the stuff dreams are made of.

Alex Hales

“But to score 50 and steer us in the right direction meant a lot. This is a place where I’ve spent a lot of time over the last few years, it’s a place that means a lot to me.

“I’ve played in front of full houses here in Karachi and it’s something different. It’s one of the best atmospheres in world cricket.

“Luke Wood was stood at mid-wicket at the start of the game and said he couldn’t believe the noise and the atmosphere. Karachi put on a show tonight.”

Wood may well have been taken aback by the occasion on his international debut, but his performance did not betray any nerves.

He took three for 24, exploding Mohammad Nawaz’s off stump to open his account in style and then adding two more in a controlled spell at the death.

“Luke Wood was outstanding,” said Moeen Ali , standing in as captain for the injured Jos Buttler.

“On his debut to run in and bowl like that…he stuck his chest out and was fantastic.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup

Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and confident that the team will click in Qatar.Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.But things have gone awry at just the wrong time for England, who suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare following Friday’s 1-0 loss in Italy.Southgate was booed by some of the travelling support at San Siro...
SPORTS
The Independent

England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to panic

Harry Kane has told England supporters there is no need to panic over a slump in results ahead of the World Cup.Gareth Southgate’s side have not won any of their last five competitive matches and were relegated from League A of the Nations League following a 1-0 loss in Italy on Friday night.Having reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer, the drop-off in results and performances has been a stark one, highlighted by the fact Kane’s penalty in an away draw to Germany is England’s only goal in five Nations League games this year.Despite the worrying nature of the...
SPORTS
The Independent

New Zealand thrash Australia to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

New Zealand allowed no room for controversy on Saturday by beating Australia 40-14 at Eden Park, extending their winning streak at Eden Park into a 29th year and moving clear atop the Rugby Championship table.World champions South Africa still have a chance to take the title later on Saturday but will need to beat Argentina in Durban with a bonus point, and by more than 39 points, to prevent the All Blacks retaining their crown.The first match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Melbourne 10 days ago was made contentious by late time-wasting against Australia that gave New...
RUGBY
The Independent

India beat England after controversial run-out to complete series sweep at Lord’s

India claimed the final wicket of the series in dramatic and controversial fashion with a run-out at the non-striker’s end just as England looked to be closing in on victory in the final one-day international of the series and summer at Lord’s.Charlie Dean had looked comfortable at the crease and hit a chanceless 47 at number nine as the hosts looked to be closing in on an unlikely victory before the run-out.Deepti Sharma took the bails off after entering her delivery stride for the final wicket of the women’s international summer.It is a rare form of dismissal but has been...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Jason Roy
The Independent

Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.TennisRoger Federer’s career ended.If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him!Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022Mirka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tl3kNX29DD— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 24, 2022Roger and out. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/eHAoJRQNU6— judy...
TENNIS
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland

Scotland manager Steve Clarke praised his side for showing the patience and composure to overturn a half-time deficit and defeat Republic of Ireland 2-1.The Scots – playing their second game in 72 hours – trailed at the break to John Egan’s opener at a packed-out Hampden.But Jack Hendry’s second-half header and a late Ryan Christie penalty – following Alan Browne’s handball – were enough to secure a crucial victory for Clarke’s side as they moved back above Ukraine at the top of Nations League Group B1 ahead of Tuesday’s showdown between the two nations in Krakow.“It was as tough a...
WORLD
The Independent

From Consett to Qatar, John Herdman living World Cup dream with Canada

Gareth Southgate will not be the only English manager at the World Cup as John Herdman’s continued knack of proving people wrong will see him lead Canada to their first finals since 1986.A son of Consett, County Durham, the 47-year-old got the coaching bug when working with a local under-11s team as part of his Duke of Edinburgh Award before going onto work in Sunderland’s academy.But Herdman’s progress was stunted by what he saw as an “old boys’ club” in the English game so he made the life-changing move to New Zealand in 2001 – a leap of faith that...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Exile#World Cricket#The Three Lions#Pakistani
The Independent

Kate Cross disappointed as Deepti Sharma’s run-out costs England

India claimed the final wicket of the series in dramatic and controversial fashion with a run out at the non-striker’s end, something England bowler Kate Cross insisted she would not do.England had looked to be closing in on victory in the final one-day international of the series and summer at Lord’s when Deepti Sharma took the bails off.The bowler had already entered her delivery stride when she went back to the stumps to run out Charlie Dean for the final wicket of the women’s international summer.Dean had looked comfortable at the crease and hit a chanceless 47 at number nine...
WORLD
The Independent

Ian Baraclough admits ‘big sigh’ of relief after overdue Nations League win

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough revealed he took a private moment to breath a huge sigh of relief after watching his side come from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 and end their long winless run in the Nations League.Josh Magennis headed in a stoppage-time winner after Gavin Whyte’s 82nd-minute equaliser had cancelled out a goal from Kosovo captain Vedat Muriqi just before the hour.When Kosovo took the lead, it threatened to be a thoroughly miserable day for Northern Ireland.Less than an hour before kick-off the Irish FA announced Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin had become the second player in as many...
WORLD
The Independent

Cameron Norrie beaten on Laver Cup debut as Taylor Fritz helps Team World draw level

Cameron Norrie was unable to step into Rafael Nadal’s shoes on the second day of the Laver Cup with Team Europe and Team World level at 4-4 come the conclusion of the afternoon session at the O2 on Saturday.British number one Norrie was tasked with replacing Nadal, who had played in a emotional doubles clash with Roger Federer on Friday night but always appeared unlikely to feature in the singles at the Ryder Cup-style team competition.American Taylor Fritz was Norrie’s opponent for the second match of the session in what was an 11th meeting between the pair, the most recent...
TENNIS
The Independent

Conor McMenamin leaves Northern Ireland squad after historic video surfaces

Conor McMenamin was withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad shortly before their come-from-behind Nations League victory over Kosovo after an historic video surfaced appearing to show the Glentoran winger allegedly singing a pro-IRA chant.The decision came a day after Kyle Lafferty was sent home after his club Kilmarnock opened an investigation into a video appearing to show the veteran striker allegedly using sectarian language.The Irish FA announced the decision to axe McMenamin less than an hour before kick-off in Northern Ireland’s 2-1 win at Windsor Park, also ruling him out of Tuesday’s trip to face Greece in Athens.In light of...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Worcester chief reveals players held vote on whether to play Newcastle amid finance crisis

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond revealed his players held a vote on Friday over whether to go ahead with Saturday’s match against Newcastle Falcons.The Sixways club face being suspended from all competitions on Monday unless they can convince the Rugby Football Union they have a credible financial plan to continue.It comes after weeks of turmoil surrounding an unpaid £6million debt to HM Revenue and Customs that is expected to force them into administration, with Worcester burdened by debts totalling more than £25million.Worcester’s players put aside the off-field troubles with a brilliant 39-5 five-try thrashing of hapless Newcastle, with...
RUGBY
The Independent

Gareth Bale wants Wales to focus on Nations League survival to stay among the elite

Gareth Bale is focused on Wales staying among the elite of European football as they seek to avoid being relegated from the Nations League like World Cup rivals England.Wales must beat Poland at home on Sunday to remain in League A of the biennial competition.Bale has not played 90 minutes since a World Cup qualifier against Estonia last September, but the Wales captain has declared himself fit for the must-win contest at the Cardiff City Stadium.“It’s about testing ourselves against the biggest and best teams,” Bale said of the Nations League format.“The goal is to play against the best teams...
WORLD
The Independent

South Africa vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship result as Springboks win but miss out on title

New Zealand were crowned Rugby Championship winners after South Africa fell short of an imposing target to snatch the title away from the All Blacks.The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday meant that the Springboks had to beat Argentina by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.They fought valiantly in Durban but only managed a 38-21 victory as they missed a number of chances throughout the game and the Pumas hit back strongly in the second half.It means the All Blacks retain the title they won last year, as the Springboks finish second in the table - level on points with New Zealand but crucially trailing in the points difference stakes.Relive all the action with us below: Read More New Zealand thrash Australia to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland vs Ireland confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

Scotland play the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as the hosts look to get revenge for June’s 3-0 defeat in Dublin.The defeat, which was perhaps the lowest point of Steve Clarke’s time in charge, put Scotland on the back foot in their group.But Wednesday’s brilliant 3-0 win over Ukraine moved the Scots top with just two matches to go.If Scotland get a result at Hampden tonight, they will face Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday knowing they will be favourites to earn promotion to League A for the first time.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Scotland vs...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Scotland vs Ireland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Scotland face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League tonight as Steve Clarke’s side look to move a step closer to promotion to League A.Scotland were thrashed 3-0 by Ireland in June in one of the lowest points in Clarke’s time in charge.But they responded with a 4-1 win in Armenia before Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ukraine moved the Scots top with two fixtures remaining.Scotland sit two points clear of Ukraine and five ahead of Ireland, whose only victory of the group was the 3-0 win over tonight’s opponents in Dublin.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Scotland vs...
RUGBY
The Independent

Roger Federer’s farewell was a beautiful moment – Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer’s “beautiful” farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival.The Serbian was present at the O2 on Friday night to watch his Team Europe colleague bow out from competitive sport following a doubles defeat in the Laver Cup to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.Federer partnered up with Rafael Nadal – the other member of the ‘big three’ – for his last match but in keeping with the unique situation of the London event, Djokovic was one of the most vocal...
TENNIS
The Independent

Northern Ireland finally end Nations League winless run with late comeback victory over Kosovo

Josh Magennis headed in the winner in stoppage time as Northern Ireland came from behind to finally end their Nations League hoodoo with a 2-1 victory over Kosovo at Windsor Park.Ten minutes after substitute Gavin Whyte had given Northern Ireland hope with the equaliser, the Cardiff winger sent in the cross for Magennis to power home a much-needed winner for Northern Ireland and their manager Ian Baraclough.An afternoon that began with Conor McMenamin becoming the second player in as many days to be sent home from the squad due to a video circulating online threatened to get much worse after...
RUGBY
The Independent

St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final

St Helens secured their place in history and rubber-stamped their status as the most successful team in the Super League era with a fourth consecutive Grand Final triumph.The reigning champions’ 24-12 victory over Leeds in front of a 60,783 crowd at Old Trafford earned them a record ninth Grand Final win and enabled them to send Kristian Woolf out on a high as the first coach to win three successive Grand Finals.Having become the first team to win four in a row, Saints will now set their sights on Wigan’s pre-Super League record of seven successive title triumphs from 1990...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy