Pasco Sheriff Cancels ‘Purple Alert’ For Missing Woman, Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Marie Hull has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Marie Hull, a missing-endangered 53-year-old for which a Purple Alert has been issued.

Deputies say Hull is 5’10”, around 240 lbs., with short gray/brown hair and green eyes. Hall was last seen on Sept. 20 around 12 p.m., in the Laburnum Dr. area of Port Richey.

Hull was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts, and sandals.

Deputies say Hull carries a black purse and usually wears glasses and may be driving a white 2010 Nissan Altima bearing Ohio tag JMM3653.

