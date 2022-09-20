ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco Sheriff Cancels ‘Purple Alert’ For Missing Woman, Found Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Marie Hull has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Marie Hull, a missing-endangered 53-year-old for which a Purple Alert has been issued.

Deputies say Hull is 5’10”, around 240 lbs., with short gray/brown hair and green eyes. Hall was last seen on Sept. 20 around 12 p.m., in the Laburnum Dr. area of Port Richey.

Hull was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts, and sandals.

In the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Lambasts Critics On Migrant Flights, Biden Policy

Deputies say Hull carries a black purse and usually wears glasses and may be driving a white 2010 Nissan Altima bearing Ohio tag JMM3653.

fox13news.com

Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
