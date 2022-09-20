Large gas leak shuts down busy Cornelius road; many report ‘roaring’ sound

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A large gas leak caused a busy Cornelius road to shut down Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Westmoreland Road, between West Catawba Avenue and Statesville Road, closed around 2:15 p.m. after a 12-inch gas line was hit, according to the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue.

Cornelius and Huntersville fire crews were checking the area for any hazards.

The gas leak was under control at about 4:15 p.m. and Westmoreland Road was reopened.

Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said Piedmont Natural Gas assessed the break and is working on a plan for repairs. Police asked residents to refrain from calling 911 as they are aware and are on scene.

Several people reached out to Channel 9 to report what they describe as a “roaring” sound coming from the leak.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where gas could be seen escaping from what appeared to be a construction site. The roar of the gas could be heard even in the sky.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

