The US Space Force reveals its official song

By Jon Kelvey
All of the uniformed service branches in the United States have their own official Song :The Marines have the “Marine Hymn,” the Army sings “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” and officers of the Uniformed Public Health Service march to “The March of the US Public Health Service.”

Now the newest services branch, the US Space Force , can add its own musical theme to the mix, as Space Force chief Gen. Jay Raymond unveiled the tune “Semper Supra” Tuesday during a keynote at the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish a Space Force song that will be part of our culture and heritage for years to come," Gen. Raymond said in a media statement. "Our traditions are part of the fabric that weave us all together as we execute our missions side-by-side; I will be proud to sing 'Semper Supra' alongside my fellow Guardians."

Space Force service members are called guardians , contrasting with soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

The song takes its name from the Space Force Motto, Semper Supra, or “always above,” in Latin, and according to a Space Force media release , “It was created to capture the esprit de corps of both current and future Guardians, and intends to bring together service members by giving them a sense of pride.”

The song is brief, containing only one stanza of lyrics:

We're the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There's no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We're the Space Force from on high.

The song was created by Gen. Raymond, singer/songwriter James Teachenor, a former Air Force service member and member of the Air Force Band, and Sean Nelson, chief musician with the US Coast Guard Band.

"I received the melody and words from James, and he wanted me to help add the harmony and to orchestrate it," Nelson said. "At first, it started with singing and the piano. I became familiar with the other branches' songs, but I wanted this one to have its own modern spin to reflect what the Space Force is — modern, new and very advanced."

The US Space Force is the newest military service branch of the US. First proposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, it was officially created in December 2019.

