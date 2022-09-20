How to Become a Vet Tech: Fall in Love with a Dog. Hear from Veterinary Technology Grad Student Jose Gomez and how his Career Unfolded!

Read full article on original website
Morgan Hill Times
Author tells story of early Santa Clara County gunfighter-sheriff
Nineteenth century Santa Clara County Sheriff John Hicks Adams is the subject of a new book, “Badass Lawman: Gangs, Guns, and the Sheriff Who Tamed the Golden State.”. Author William Briggs, a former San Jose State University mass communications professor and Dean Emeritus at Cal State Fullerton, compiled Adams’ story from original journals, personal interviews with descendants, and period and contemporary sources to illustrate Adams’ life, set against the sweep of American expansion west and the early days of California statehood. The book also explores such topics as slavery, relations with Native Americans and the challenges of Mexican Californios to preserve their heritage.
Oakland woman who took down Latin American flags blasted for ‘racism’ by superintendent
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In a lengthy statement, the acting superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District condemned the woman who removed the flags of four Latin American countries from a school for racism. At the same time, she confirmed that the Oakland Police Department is investigating the Saturday incident. “Combating racism and healing as […]
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..].
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support
ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920 had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
pioneerpublishers.com
ARF pets Bertie and Lover Boy looking for forever homes
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 22, 2022) — Your new best friend may be waiting for you. Could it be Bertie or Lover Boy?. Two-year-old Bertie is a lovely girl who will wow you with her impeccable manners, sweet disposition, and stunning good looks. She’s a calm, sensitive, and gentle lady and her good manners even extend to her leash walking skills. Though easygoing, she would still do well to have plenty of outlets for mental and physical energy. Whether relaxing at home going on an adventure, Bertie will make an excellent co-pilot for all of life’s happenings. She currently weighs 56 pounds. Bertie is being cared for in a foster home, so is available to meet by appointment only. Please email ambassador@arflife.org if you are interested in adopting this animal.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman seen on video taking down Latin American country flags at Oakland school
A video on social media is getting a lot of attention that appears to show a woman taking down four flags representing Latin American countries from outside a school in Oakland. It’s unclear if the case will be investigated for possible trespassing or vandalism.
richmondconfidential.org
‘Where’s my teacher?’ Students and parents want to know why WCCUSD hasn’t filled dozens of teacher vacancies
Parents protested and teachers rallied against West Contra Costa Unified School District on Wednesday, expressing frustrations with how the teacher shortage is being handled and communicated to the community. A few dozen parents, kids and teachers gathered at Memorial Park in Richmond, directly across the street from the WCCUSD headquarters,...
Defense argues too much beer is to blame for Napa man's bomb plot
Attorneys for a Napa man indicted and charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic headquarters building in Sacramento have been using an unusual argument for his defense.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Killer of 17-Year-Old Boy Denied Parole Again
A man who killed a 17-year-old boy in a gang-related shooting in 2001 still can’t get parole. Thirty-eight-year-old William Dominguez, from Santa Rosa, was also denied parole in 2016. He won’t be eligible for parole again until 2029. Dominguez is serving a 25-year-plus prison sentence. Both the suspect and victim, Oscar Diaz, were 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Dominguez shot Diaz in the face with a shotgun from four feet away. Prosecutors say he was upset after getting taunted.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What in the world is wild-cow milking? California county officials ban ‘brutal’ event
A practice fundamental to early settlements in California and as old as the country’s western frontier no longer has a place in certain parts of the state, officials have decided. It’s known as wild cow milking, and it’s a staple of local ranching and rodeo culture, according to Mercury...
3 Children Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)
According to the Antioch Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Antioch on Friday. The crash happened on the sidewalk near the corner of [..].
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Livermore (Livermore, CA)
According to the Livermore Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Livermore on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 84 traffic from [..].
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
KTVU FOX 2
State must monitor Concord school that restrained students: settlement
CONCORD, Calif. - Elyse K., a parent of twins in Contra Costa County, knew something was amiss at her children's new school when her daughter, then age 8, refused to get out of the car during morning drop-off. "She said that they had hung her on the wall, like a...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
NBC Bay Area
Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard
A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
