How to Become a Vet Tech: Fall in Love with a Dog. Hear from Veterinary Technology Grad Student Jose Gomez and how his Career Unfolded!

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 22, 2022) — Your new best friend may be waiting for you. Could it be Bertie or Lover Boy?. Two-year-old Bertie is a lovely girl who will wow you with her impeccable manners, sweet disposition, and stunning good looks. She’s a calm, sensitive, and gentle lady and her good manners even extend to her leash walking skills. Though easygoing, she would still do well to have plenty of outlets for mental and physical energy. Whether relaxing at home going on an adventure, Bertie will make an excellent co-pilot for all of life’s happenings. She currently weighs 56 pounds. Bertie is being cared for in a foster home, so is available to meet by appointment only. Please email ambassador@arflife.org if you are interested in adopting this animal.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO