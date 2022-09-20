Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'
Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Joey Janela Reveals Why AEW Vignettes With Sonny Kiss Stopped
Former AEW star Joey Janela has pulled back the curtain on why the comical television vignettes following him and his tag partner, Sonny Kiss, were scrapped. Responding to a fan on Twitter, Janela noted that AEW President Tony Khan actually "hated" the vignettes and never even wanted them to make it to air. He had previously commented on Khan's dislike of the vignettes when he appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast "The Sessions," remarking, "He hated these promos. Tony thought they were phony, fake. He hates it, hates the invisible camera, hates the cinematic stuff, which they've done a lot more."
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Breaks The Code In ROH World Title Match
Wednesday night saw All Elite Wrestling's annual Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The stacked card featured matches for the AEW World, Tag Team, Women's, and All-Atlantic Championships. Though not only were AEW Titles on the line, but the Ring of Honor World Championship was also on the line. After successfully defending the title against names like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli geared up to defend his championship against "The Wizard" Chris Jericho. This time though, Jericho cracked Castagnoli's code.
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE Extreme Rules Match
With the surprise announcement on "Raw" that Matt Riddle will face Seth Rollins in the third ever Fight Pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE alumnus Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to respond to a tweet suggesting he be the special referee for the match. The tweet, showing Shamrock in his special referee attire for the WrestleMania 13 submission match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, was quote tweeted by 'The World's Most Dangerous Man', who said "Couldn't agree more!"
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho wins ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Chris Jericho is the Ring of Honor World Champion. Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the championship for the first time Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The finish had Jericho low blowing Castagnoli while the referee was distracted, allowing Jericho to connect with the Judas Effect to score the win. This ends Castagnoli’s reign with the title after 60 days, originally defeating Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
411mania.com
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, WWE Extreme Rules Early Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has the opening betting odds for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel in November, along with the currently announced matchups for WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Currently, Roman Reigns is the heavy favorite to beat Logan Paul at -5000. Paul is the betting underdog at +1000.
Yardbarker
Listen to Saraya's (Paige) AEW theme song "Zombified"
For those of you who are wondering, the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is called "Zombified" by Falling In Reverse, the band which includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess. Scroll down to listen to the song. As...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker — WWE Championship Match: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2003
The Olympic Hero and The Deadman have an exciting title match on SmackDown before Brock Lesnar attacks both Superstars. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
wrestlinginc.com
Sean Waltman Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Sean "X-Pac" Waltman recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest. During the signing, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed if he plans to ever step back into the ring again. His last wrestling match was this year on March 31, where he lost to Joey Janela at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6: Part 1, after Janela hit him with a low blow and a superkick for the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Confirms AEW Talks About Doing Show In UK City
AEW started up in May 2019 and not even a year after their first event, COVID-19 struck and the world was shut down, with no fans attending any events starting in March 2020. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have become less restricted, the world has opened up more and traveling to different countries to wrestle is a viable option again. Up to this point, AEW has only done shows in the United States of America, besides the few episodes that took place on the Jericho Cruise, however, that will soon change. AEW is venturing into Canada soon and there have been talks about doing AEW outside of North America.
Yardbarker
The Great Muta
Is set to have his final “bye-bye” in 2023. Pro Wrestling NOAH confirmed that the Great Muta (Keiji Muto) will have his final match at the Yokohama Arena on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping. The following contains...
stillrealtous.com
MJF On The Backstage Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW
When All Elite Wrestling was first announced in 2019 it was clear from the start that Cody Rhodes was a big part of the company. Rhodes was announced as one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW in addition to being one of the top stars on television. For a...
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Acknowledges AEW Official Has Been Missing Illegalities In Matches
"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was an exciting event for the company for several reasons, including being the most lucrative event in AEW TV history, according to Tony Khan. And there was even a greater significance to the evening for senior official Paul Turner. Khan took to Twitter earlier today and congratulated the industry veteran for officiating his 100th main event match, which came when he called last night's AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho used dirty tactics behind the referee's back to win the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli, and Bully Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments on MJF Returning to AEW and Relationship With Warner Brothers Discovery
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan was asked to give his thoughts on MJF announcing that he signed a new deal with AEW for more money, but not more time on his contract:
