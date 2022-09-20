AEW started up in May 2019 and not even a year after their first event, COVID-19 struck and the world was shut down, with no fans attending any events starting in March 2020. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have become less restricted, the world has opened up more and traveling to different countries to wrestle is a viable option again. Up to this point, AEW has only done shows in the United States of America, besides the few episodes that took place on the Jericho Cruise, however, that will soon change. AEW is venturing into Canada soon and there have been talks about doing AEW outside of North America.

