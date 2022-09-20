ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

butlerradio.com

Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf

Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf, 79, of Butler, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1942, in Butler, PA to the late Robert Lester and Alletta E. “Betty” (James) Whitmire. Ms. Namendorf received a Bachelor...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia crowned Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen

Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia was crowned the 2022 National American Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen at the state pageant held in Virginia in August. The Deer Lakes High School sophomore has participated in National American Miss pageants for six years and most recently competed in the age 13-15 bracket. She qualified for the state-level competition through an interview process, a personal introduction/formal wear component in which she gave a speech about her ambitions and community service.
GIBSONIA, PA
AdWeek

KDKA Promotes Erika Stanish From Reporter to Weekend Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Erika Stanish has been promoted to weekend evening anchor at Pittsburgh CBS owned station KDKA. “It is such an honor to be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport child caught on video running with gun

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
MCKEESPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

Armeida M. McElravy

Armeida M. McElravy, 100, a long time well-known Karns City resident went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family. Armeida was born in Adrian, Armstrong Co. on May 16, 1922. She was the daughter of...
KARNS CITY, PA
PublicSource

Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union

The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes to disciplinary procedures, in a final offer that the rank-and-file ultimately rejected. That September rejection — by a vote of 377 to 206, according to Fraternal Order of Police [FOP] President Robert Swartzwelder — sends the union […] The post Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

Man assaults ex-girlfriend with knife in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a knife early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh. Laron Robinson, 32, is accused of assaulting Tearasha Harper while visiting Harper's Lemington Avenue residence. Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault. Around 1:15 a.m., police responded...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Clay Twp. ATV Crash

At least one person was seriously injured as a result of a quad rollover in Clay Township Tuesday evening. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 6:30 p.m. for the incident on Mizener Lane. Crews from West Sunbury and Unionville were among those responding to the scene...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Purse Fundraiser To Benefit Youth Who’ve Lost Loved Ones

A fundraiser to support youth affected by the death of a loved one will be held later this week. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a Power of the Purse event 6 p.m. Friday at The Mansion in Butler. Tickets are $40 per person and will include...
BUTLER, PA
Farm and Dairy

Balancing love, loss and life after a farmer’s suicide

ENON VALLEY, Pa. — This was supposed to be the summer Rob and Stacy Cosgrove would start the next chapter of their lives together. They’d finally be empty nesters. The couple had successfully raised four children, Michelle, Maggie, Marissa and Brian, in the big white farmhouse just outside of Enon Valley proper. It’s the same farmhouse where Rob grew up with his parents and three older sisters.
ENON VALLEY, PA

