Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler and More Star in Kim Kardashian’s New Skims Bra Campaign: ‘Inspiring Women’

Kim Kardashian went all out for the latest Skims bra campaign. The TV personality tapped some of Hollywood's biggest names to star in an ad that celebrates "individuality and confidence."

In the campaign, which launched on Tuesday, September 20, Brooke Shields , Chelsea Handler , Cassie , Juliette Lewis and more modeled the label's "complete system of shaping solutions," including designs that offer a boost, support and comfort. The new set of intimates drops on Tuesday, September 27.

Shields, 57, wowed in an underwire bra paired with sheer shapewear in a smooth brown hue. Handler, 47, is seen rocking a nude-colored bustier and coordinating underwear. Lewis, 49, unveiled a seamless option in deep gray. The Yellowjackets star also posed in a beige sports bra and matching leggings. Meanwhile, Cassie, 36, dazzled in a coffee-colored set.

Singer Becky G and Pose actress Indya Moore are also featured in the campaign alongside 50 everyday women "with unique personalities and diverse backgrounds," the press release read.

In addition to posing for the images, the women filmed a promotional video , in which they speak about their self-love journeys.

"I would duct tape them down before I went to school," Handler said of her breasts, adding: "It took me until I was about 40 to really understand that my boobs are awesome." Cassie echoed similar sentiments, expressing: "I don't love my boobs for the way they look, but I love that I was able to feed my children."

Speaking about the campaign, Kardashian, 41, said in the release that she wants "all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident."

She added: "This is Skims biggest campaign yet, and I couldn't be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life. Confidence stars within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality."

The reality star launched Skims in 2019. The brand started out focusing on undergarments, but has since expanded to offer dresses, pajamas, loungewear, swimsuits, footwear and looks for men.

Earlier this year, Skims doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion after raising $240 million in a new funding round. The announcement, which was first reported by Bloomberg , was made on January 27.

The news followed the April 2021 report that Skims was valued at $1.6 billion. According to Bloomberg , the brand is only continuing to grow with a projection of $400 million in sales this year.

Scroll down to see the stunning campaign photos: