Shop the Exclusive Nordstrom x Parachute Collection of Cozy Linen Sleep Staples
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Sometimes, the universe brings two of our favorite brands together — and we have no choice but support the cosmic connection. In this case, it’s the newest collaboration between Nordstrom and Parachute, the company known for comfy lifestyle essentials. Ever since I purchased a Parachute Cloud Cotton duvet cover a year ago, I’ve been getting my best beauty sleep. Join the club by shopping this new collection with Nordstrom, featuring a selection of slate blue linen staples.
We rounded up some of our favorite products from this fall drop, from sheets to shorts. The neutral color is a blue-grey that will go with almost any aesthetic. Whether you’re in the market for bedding or clothing, enjoy the comfort of Parachute’s heavenly soft styles.
This Linen Duvet Cover
Sweet dreams! Featuring supremely soft linen crafted from the finest European flax, this duvet cover has a lived-in feel with a luxurious look.See It!
Get the Linen Duvet Cover starting at just $280 at Parachute!
This Linen Fitted Sheet
We still don’t know how to fold a fitted sheet (seriously, why is it so hard?), but at least this Parachute style is easy to sleep on! The continuous elastic hem hugs your mattress for a snug fit.See It!
Get the Linen Fitted Sheet starting at just $120 at Parachute!
These Linen Pants
As we saw this past summer, linen pants are totally on trend! Keep it breezy in these pants that work as sleepwear or loungewear.See It!
Get the Women’s Linen Pant for just $74 at Parachute!
This Linen Pillowcase Set
Pillow talk! Sleep like a baby with this set of natural pillowcases, available in Parachute’s signature back envelope closure and a side-open style.See It!
Get the Linen Pillowcase Set starting at just $69 at Parachute!
This Linen Top
This oversized button-down shirt can be your pajamas at night or your cover-up to the beach! The lightweight linen is a dream.See It!
Get the Women’s Linen Top for just $74 at Parachute!
