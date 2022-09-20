When the world seemingly went crazy, and everyone was suddenly forced to work at home, we became more acutely aware of how precious and how little space we actually have at our disposal. Few people had an extra table to use as a workstation; fewer had extra rooms to convert into makeshift offices. Space-saving modular furniture became quite popular in the past two years or so, especially ones that could transform into different configurations to serve different purposes. That demand and interest gave rise to quite a few interesting designs and mechanisms that made that possible, including one cabinet that takes its inspiration from the humble toolbox to present a storage solution and workspace that can fold out of the way when not in use.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO