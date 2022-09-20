Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Handy can eclipse 500-win mark at Liberty when Flames host Mountaineers on Friday
Currently ranked second among active coaches at the ACHA Division I level, Liberty University men’s hockey Head Coach Kirk Handy doesn’t put much stock in the possibility of surpassing the 500-win mark when the Flames face West Virginia University on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center. “That’s...
Liberty News
Game Day: Akron
Live Stats (LibertyFlames.com) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) Weather – Lynchburg, Va. Pregame Show: 4:30 p.m. (EST) Liberty (2-1) will return to Williams Stadium for its first meeting with Akron (1-2, 0-0 MAC) in 20 years. Host Akron won the teams’ only previous meeting, 49-21, on Oct. 12,...
Liberty News
Lady Flames’ veterans look to bond quickly with newcomers at Fusion tournament in Axton
Liberty University’s women’s ultimate team will open its fall season by traveling to the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton, Va., site of the spring Atlantic Coast Regional Championships, to compete in Saturday’s and Sunday’s Fusion Tournament. The event will feature teams from as far away...
Liberty News
DII Flames open season by sweeping Ohio State in first clashes in more than a decade
In the first meeting between Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team and Ohio State in more than 10 years, the Flames swept the Buckeyes in their season-opening series at the LaHaye Ice Center (LIC), winning by 5-3 and 3-2 scores. Liberty struck first in Friday’s late-night...
Liberty News
Rising, Growing, Winning
Flames Nation is stronger than ever as athletics programs reach new heights. Liberty University Athletics ranks among the fastest growing athletics departments in the nation with the majority of its 20 NCAA Division I programs experiencing unprecedented success on a national level over the last few years. Last year, Liberty...
Liberty News
4 Flames to Compete at Elon Invitational, Friday Through Sunday
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis squad will send four players to compete at the Elon Invitational. The three-day event will be held at Elon’s Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, N.C. and will get started on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Omar El Kadi, Zion Heaven, Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith will represent the Flames at the tournament. The event will feature regular tournament style draws. Draws will be finalized on Thursday by host Elon and will be posted on LibertyFlames.com once they are available.
Liberty News
Lady Flames to Open ASUN Schedule with Queens
6 p.m. – Liberty vs. Queens Live Stats. 1 p.m. – Liberty at Queens Live Stats | Live Video. The Lady Flames are 3-1 all-time in ASUN openers, posting 3-0 sweeps of North Florida (2018) and FGCU (2019) and a 3-2 win over Bellarmine last fall. Lipscomb swept Liberty in the Lady Flames’ conference opener in the spring of 2021.
Liberty News
Hess, Werner Sweep ASUN XC Freshman of the Week Honors
After helping Liberty sweep the men’s and women’s team titles at Friday’s Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational, Jacob Hess and Kayla Werner have swept the ASUN Men’s and Women’s Freshman of the Week honors. Making his first appearance in a Liberty uniform, Hess placed sixth of...
Liberty News
Hamlett and Dykema Receive BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll Recognition
Liberty field hockey’s Lizzie Hamlett and Bethany Dykema both garnered inclusion on this week’s BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll. This is Dykema’s second appearance on the honor roll this season and third all-time. Meanwhile, Hamlett has been named to the listing for the first time this year and second time in her career.
Liberty News
Meet the Dean: Morse Tan
For Liberty University School of Law Dean Morse Tan, education, career, and family have always been areas of his life enriched by his passionate pursuit and prioritization of faith in Christ above all else. Read the full article here.
Liberty News
Leading Educators
Alumni are impacting the next generation at the highest levels. Liberty University School of Education alumna Lisa Lee always felt called to impact city schools as a classroom teacher. For 15 years, she touched the lives of hundreds of children while teaching third, fourth, and fifth grades at Heritage Elementary...
Liberty News
Based in D.C., graduate defends core values of the Christian faith
Jonathan Alexandre (’14) said Liberty Law was the primary training ground for his work as Senior Counsel for Government Affairs with Liberty Counsel, an international nonprofit litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics. Read the full article here.
Liberty News
Florida judge credits skills program with positioning for her success
Last spring, Rachel Myers (’11) landed her dream job when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to serve as judge in the Volusia County Court. Read the full article here.
Liberty News
Preserving the LU Story
Library Archives keeps Liberty’s history alive for future generations to explore. When Abigail Sattler was hired as the first archivist at Liberty University in 2005, the physical materials that documented the university’s history were tucked away in a room stacked high with unopened boxes and shelves full of papers.
Liberty News
Family Matters
PARENT AND FAMILY CONNECTIONS OFFICE LENDS GUIDANCE AT EVERY STEP OF THE COLLEGE PATH. The transition into one’s college years is felt by more than just the student. Parents and guardians also approach this time with mixed feelings of excitement and uncertainty as they experience a new relationship dynamic with their son or daughter.
