The Liberty Flames men’s tennis squad will send four players to compete at the Elon Invitational. The three-day event will be held at Elon’s Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, N.C. and will get started on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Omar El Kadi, Zion Heaven, Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith will represent the Flames at the tournament. The event will feature regular tournament style draws. Draws will be finalized on Thursday by host Elon and will be posted on LibertyFlames.com once they are available.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO