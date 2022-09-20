Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Hilton Head, SC
The enchanting island of Hilton Head is tucked away in the warm embrace of the Atlantic. Hilton Head is the ideal holiday spot because of its unmatched natural beauty and laid-back attitude. For the benefit of the town’s foodies, the oceans surrounding Hilton Head are never short of fish, and...
Thrillist
This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States
There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
wtoc.com
4th annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for some Saturday plans for the first weekend of Fall, there may be a good option out on Hilton Head Island. The fourth annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival will be bigger than its ever been before, with 18 chefs and 11 breweries on their way.
franchising.com
Latest Signed Agreement Bounces Altitude Trampoline Park into Bluffton
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for New Location in Beaufort County. September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // BLUFFTON, S.C. – Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment brands, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to position a go-to spot for indoor, active adventure in Bluffton with a new park location. Local entrepreneurs David and Haleigh Johnston will introduce the energetic brand to Beaufort County, specifically targeting parents and children ages 3- to 12-years-old in Bluffton.
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
Bluffton promotes first Black female lieutenant in department history
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was a landmark day in the Town of Bluffton as the police department made a historic promotion. They welcomed the first Black female Lieutenant to their ranks. Michelle Mayers was officially sworn in as the highest ranking African American female officer in Department history. A St. Helena Island native and […]
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
This discovery could close a missing persons case.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Dave Robels
Beaufort’s Dave Robels, 82, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Elizabeth, N.J. in 1958. After boot camp at Parris Island and infantry training, he was assigned to a unit at Camp Lejeune from which he deployed twice each to Europe and the Caribbean. His next assignment was in security at Naval Station Key West. Assigned back to units at Lejeune, he again deployed to the Mediterranean and Caribbean.
WJCL
Hilton Head Island man accused of causing damage to to Sea Pines Resort, fleeing security
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island man is facing several charges after authorities say he caused nearly $40,000 in damages while driving through the Sea Pines Resort. Daniel Paul Geoffrey Jr., 25, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Monday. According to the BCSO,...
eatitandlikeit.com
Molly MacPherson’s announces closure of Downtown Savannah location
It’s an overused cliché for sure, but in this case the it is actually the perfect way to sum up the news we got a few days ago that a longstanding Downtown Savannah pub would be closing their doors. For good, ending an 18 year run on Congress Street downtown.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Council Recognizes Hilton Head Residents for Taking the Lead on Affordable Workforce Housing
Beaufort County Council recently recognized several Hilton Head Island residents who are dedicated to providing safe, stable, permanent and attainable housing for employees and other members of the community. They are working to bring the need for affordable housing to the forefront of discussion on Hilton Head Island and throughout Beaufort County.
Human remains wash ashore on Jones Island, S.C.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says that human remains have been found on Jones Island in South Carolina this morning. According to police, detectives responded to a report of human remains that had washed ashore on Jones Island on Tuesday, September 20 at about 8:00 a.m. Jones Island is located […]
Savannah singer-songwriter takes TikTok by storm with her live streams from Forsyth Park
Viral memes. Funny cat videos. Gen Z dancers. Auto-Tune remixes. Those are some of the things that might come to mind when you think of TikTok. But the app is also transporting viewers to Forsyth Park in Savannah — specifically, to a new vendor of sorts at the weekly farmers' market: 25-year-old singer-songwriter Clara Waidley, whose sidewalk performances have taken TikTok by storm.
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
South Carolina Women Lose $840K & $130K to Scammers Posing as FBI & CIA Agents
Two women from Beaufort County, SC become victims to a scam with fake agents that is targeting many Americans. Woman looking at her phonePhoto by Becca Tapert on Unsplash. Beaufort County, SC Woman Loses $864K in Scam with a ‘Fake FBI’ agent.
WSAV-TV
Some local families unhappy with Family Promise treatment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some local families say they’re not happy with the treatment they’ve received at Family Promise — a Savannah short-term housing facility. They claim they’re being forced to leave with nowhere to go. Family Promise of the Coastal Empire accepted the families...
eatitandlikeit.com
Husk Savannah adding Saturday Brunch Service
In addition to their current Sunday brunch and dinner service, Chef Chris Hathcock and team will apply his take on ingredient-driven, Southern cuisine to a menu of daytime favorites, served Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm. Mainstays of the brunch menu include Pimiento Cheese with Pickled Bradford Okra, Benne Sourdough Crackers...
blufftontoday.com
Murder Mystery show to go on despite residents' outrage about similarities to Murdaugh
The Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball planned for the community arts center in Hampton County, the epicenter of the Alex Murdaugh crime saga, has drawn outraged protests from locals despite the fact that organizers say the event is not based on nor depicts tragic, real-life recent events. And local officials say...
WJCL
Human remains in Savannah River found with items belonging to man who went missing months ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they might have located the remains of a Tybee Island man who went missing several months ago. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, Corey Joseph White was reported missing back in May. According to the Jasper County...
blufftonsun.com
River Dog looks to ‘come home’ with large Old Town facility
Bluffton has developed a fast reputation for craft breweries and spirits innovation thanks to big connecting swings from the likes of Lot 9, Southern Barrel and Burnt Church Distillery. Equally worthy of praise is River Dog Brewing, who has quietly built a budding empire in Okatie. Well, they are quiet...
