ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gilman
Person
Austin Brown
Person
Giacomo Puccini
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Luciano Pavarotti
Person
Abby Anderson
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Placido Domingo
Person
Peter Hollens
Person
Brooke Eden
Person
Travis Tritt
Billboard

Adele, Eminem, Elton John & More Musicians Who Are Only One Award Shy of an EGOT

It goes without saying that achieving an EGOT is a big deal. The combination of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony catapults artists into a rarefied circle that includes just 17 others at the moment, from Richard Rodgers and Helen Hayes to Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Opera Singers#Home Free Family#Texas Hill
Guitar World Magazine

60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it

With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Q 105.7

Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs

Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of Wayne Newton’s German-Inspired Hit “Danke Schoen”

German big band leader, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, arranger, Bert Kaempfert composed the music for a number of well-known songs, including “Strangers in the Night,” and “Moon Over Naples,” and “Danke Schoen,” the latter he originally recorded as an instrumental in 1959 and later released, with lyrics by Kurt Schwaback and Milt Gaber under the title “Candlelight Cafe” for his album Living It Up! In 1962.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Nick Mason Would Love to Take Part in Another Live 8-Style Event

Pink Floyd has had a productive 2022. The band released a new song in April titled "Hey Hey Rise Up" in support of the people of Ukraine, marking the first new original music recorded together since 1994's The Division Bell. On Friday, Pink Floyd will also unveil the long-delayed 2018 remix of 1977's Animals, after years of languishing in development hell over a liner notes dispute.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy