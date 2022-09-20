Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
5 Deep Cuts From Aretha Franklin That You Should Be Listening To
Aretha Franklin was a titan of soul music. Much in the way that Elvis Presley shook up rock or Bob Dylan cut deep with his poignant folk, Franklin changed the way that people thought about soul. Her cultural impact is something no one can deny. From her earliest years, it...
Brian Wilson ‘Loved’ Hearing That Frank Sinatra Got Sick Before Performances
Brian Wilson discussed his admiration for Frank Sinatra with the release, 'I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir.' Here's what we know about this Beach Boy.
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
A new film tells the story of the song, written over 10 years with 180 versions
John Lennon Wanted To Redo One Of The Beatles’ Most Popular Songs
The Beatles didn’t always get along and agree on how songs should be sung. One particular instance was when the famous group was working on the song “Help!” which became one of their greatest hits. In the ’70s, John Lennon didn’t really like the song and actually wanted to redo it.
Adele, Eminem, Elton John & More Musicians Who Are Only One Award Shy of an EGOT
It goes without saying that achieving an EGOT is a big deal. The combination of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony catapults artists into a rarefied circle that includes just 17 others at the moment, from Richard Rodgers and Helen Hayes to Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Ringo Starr Once Described Why ‘Rain’ Was 1 of The Beatles ‘Weird Tracks’
Ringo Starr said the B-side "Rain" was one of the Beatles’ weird tracks for one reason.
How George Harrison Wanted People to Use His Songs
George Harrison once revealed how he wanted people to use his music. He wanted them to make their own versions of his songs.
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
George Harrison Said He Wanted ‘All Things Must Pass’ to Sound Like a Band Song
George Harrison said he wanted his 1970 song, 'All Things Must Pass,' to sound like a Band song. Here's what the former Beatle had to say.
George Harrison Revealed He Often ‘Blacked out’ During Slide Guitar Solos
George Harrison once revealed that he sometimes 'blacked out' during slide guitar solos. Here's what the former Beatle had to say.
Omar Jose Cardona Hits Steve Perry Notes wth 1983 Journey Hit on ‘The Voice’
Within 12 seconds, coach John Legend turned his chair for Voice contestant Omar Jose Cardona, who decided to take on the 1983 Journey hit “Separate Ways” for his blind audition. Soon after Legend turned, Blake Shelton followed along with Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello, who lagged before hearing...
Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs
Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
Behind the Meaning of Wayne Newton’s German-Inspired Hit “Danke Schoen”
German big band leader, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, arranger, Bert Kaempfert composed the music for a number of well-known songs, including “Strangers in the Night,” and “Moon Over Naples,” and “Danke Schoen,” the latter he originally recorded as an instrumental in 1959 and later released, with lyrics by Kurt Schwaback and Milt Gaber under the title “Candlelight Cafe” for his album Living It Up! In 1962.
Nick Mason Would Love to Take Part in Another Live 8-Style Event
Pink Floyd has had a productive 2022. The band released a new song in April titled "Hey Hey Rise Up" in support of the people of Ukraine, marking the first new original music recorded together since 1994's The Division Bell. On Friday, Pink Floyd will also unveil the long-delayed 2018 remix of 1977's Animals, after years of languishing in development hell over a liner notes dispute.
