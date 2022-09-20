Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Parents of baby who spent 6 months in NICU ask his nurse to become his godmother
Austyn Evans was worried when she received the kind of news no mom-to-be wants to hear: her baby’s heart rate was dropping, and he needed to be delivered early. As soon as he was born, baby Conrad got rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where he met a NICU nurse named Carly Miller. Little did anyone know that this meeting between a tiny patient and a dedicated caregiver would lead to a lifelong relationship.
A Black couple welcomed twin boys. One of them has pale white skin
Stacy Omirin got the surprise of her life when she gave birth to twin boys in February 2019. Omirin knew she was carrying two babies — but she never imagined they would have different skin colors. Daniel has brown hair and brown skin like his mom and dad, while David has a head of golden blonde hair and a pale complexion, due to a rare genetic condition called albinism.
How and when to financially cut off your adult children
With so much uncertainty around the economy, the line is blurring between giving adult children time to become finally independent and keeping them comfortable for too long. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY’s Consumer Confidential on ways to handle these conversations with your family.Sept. 22, 2022.
11 ways to encourage mindfulness for kids
All kids — at every age — can benefit from mindfulness. Mindfulness for kids can look like journaling, playing a game or counting breaths. Eileen Kennedy-Moore, PhD, a clinical psychologist based in Princeton, New Jersey, told TODAY Parents that mindfulness is about being aware of one’s present moment experience without judgment.
Handwriting Slant and Social Personality
Many self-proclaimed introverts have a left slant to their handwriting, while extroverts claim a right slant. For me, I'm an ambivert with a vertical slant... which really isn't a slant at all.
Fetuses in the womb smiled after mothers ate carrots, scowled at kale, research finds
Fetuses in the womb scowled after their mothers ate kale but smiled after they ate carrots, according to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England. The study offers a rare look at how fetuses respond to flavors in real time. The researchers gave the...
One of my happiest memories is giving birth to another couple's baby
If you’ve ever been in the waiting room of a fertility clinic, you know that the anxiety is palpable. It’s not a place of small talk or chatter — it’s a lot of people nervously scrolling their social feeds or scanning their inboxes — and it’s definitely not the place to strike up a conversation. But somehow, in the spring of 2020 while in the waiting room of a fertility clinic in Boston, I did just that with a woman named Kristen. We discovered that we had one unusual thing in common: We were both planning to carry someone else’s baby.
This is what your handwriting says about your personality
Nothing beats a handwritten letter and we can’t be convinced otherwise. While more and more people are romanticizing and thus, bringing back handwriting that was deemed a battle lost to keyboards and touch pads, there’s a lot that your handwriting could give away about you. In fact, there’s a whole science behind it that is called graphology. According to The British Institute ofGraphologists:
Trainers say these bad dog behaviors are actually easy to fix — & here's how
There is no better company than a dog. Adoring, loyal, and accommodating, they are almost always willing to go for a walk, cuddle, or play, and they ask for little in return. Many of us learn something about friendship from our dogs. But dogs need to learn plenty of things about living indoors with humans, and it’s up to you to teach them. It’s worth the effort, of course.
When my kids left home, jumping on a trampoline saved me. Then it broke
It was during quarantine that I fell in love with my trampoline. (Or, some might say, I fell under its spell.) Previous to that, it was my daughters’ trampoline. We had surprised them with it years earlier as a school’s-out-it’s-summer kind of thing. The trampoline was a huge hit. The girls jumped together, they jumped separately. They had competitions, for which I was the diplomatic judge. Too diplomatic, they complained. When their friends came over, they went straight to it. They jumped with their cousins when they came for holidays. There were late-night jumps with flashlights. Sometimes I’d look down the hill our house sits on to the trampoline and they’d just be lying there, looking up at the sky. Or in more recent years, with boyfriends. But during the early days of COVID, they weren’t interested. They were older: a high school senior and a college graduate who never in a million years expected to be coming home to live with us again.
Watch baby brother adorably join sibling in time-out space
Three-year-old Tyler was put in time out for pushing his 1-year-old brother, Braxton. While looking lonely in the family’s time-out space, his little brother showed no hard feelings and joined him on the floor. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.Sept. 22, 2022.
