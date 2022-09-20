It was during quarantine that I fell in love with my trampoline. (Or, some might say, I fell under its spell.) Previous to that, it was my daughters’ trampoline. We had surprised them with it years earlier as a school’s-out-it’s-summer kind of thing. The trampoline was a huge hit. The girls jumped together, they jumped separately. They had competitions, for which I was the diplomatic judge. Too diplomatic, they complained. When their friends came over, they went straight to it. They jumped with their cousins when they came for holidays. There were late-night jumps with flashlights. Sometimes I’d look down the hill our house sits on to the trampoline and they’d just be lying there, looking up at the sky. Or in more recent years, with boyfriends. But during the early days of COVID, they weren’t interested. They were older: a high school senior and a college graduate who never in a million years expected to be coming home to live with us again.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO