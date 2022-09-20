ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens To Open Their Version Of The High Line With New ‘Queensway’ Project

By Justine Golata
 2 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams recently announced a multi-phase project and construction for Queensway, a 47-acre linear park to take over the abandoned LIRR Rockaway Beach Branch tracks in Queens.

Phase One of the $35 million investment, will take place at a vacant corridor in Forest Hills with the construction of Metropolitan Hub (Met Hub) to provide residents with a 5-acre park and 0.7 mile greenway. The space will feature recreational amenities, outdoor educational activities, and accessible transportation that will connect riders to schools and businesses.

Construction will be managed by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) in partnership with NYC Parks.

Renderings from thequeensway.org

“New York is a five-borough city, and every borough deserves high-quality park space. That’s exactly what we are delivering with this $35 million investment in one of our vital neighborhoods in Queens,” said Mayor Adams. “QueensWay phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks that have been used as a dumping ground into a linear park that will make this community safer, healthier, greener, and more prosperous.”

Conceptual renderings of the QueensWay Metropolitan Hub. Credit: Trust for Public Land and Friends of the QueensWay

New York State Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar hopes to bring the same success observed for Manhattan’s High Line to neighborhoods like Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Glendale, Richmond Hill, Little Guyana, Rego Park, and Forest Hills with this new linear park. Already, $2.2 million is expected to be generated from the project that will go towards the community.

Renderings from thequeensway.org

A project like this has been a requested action for accessible open spaces in Queens for decades. After years of grassroots efforts, the transformation will finally begin.

“The QueensWay will promote recreational and cultural opportunities while also connecting communities and facilitating alternatives to the car. Queens communities experience many glaring inequities in parks access and transportation opportunities, and the QueensWay is the perfect way to address both of those issues,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

Learn more about the project here .

In other news: MTA To Install Cameras In Every Single Subway Car, Governor Hochul Announces

