Adam Levine cheating allegations: What are the claims and what has the singer said?

Adam Levine has been at the center of a cheating scandal after an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.

From apologies, to Instagram DM leaks, to two more women posting screenshots of their alleged messages with the singer, it’s difficult to keep track of all the ongoing Adam Levine drama – especially when it’s been taking place on the deep internet abyss that is TikTok .

Here’s a breakdown of all the Adam Levine cheating allegations.

It all began on Monday 19 September, when 23-year-old model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with Levine in a video posted to TikTok.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she began in the clip. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

She revealed the man to be 43-year-old Adam Levine, and shared screenshots of her Instagram messages with the singer, some of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

Although Stroh admitted that she was seeing the former The Voice judge for about a year, many commenters claimed that she was 20 years old at the time of the alleged affair. However, Stroh told Page Six that the alleged affair took place “last year” when she “graduated college in 2021.”

The model also claimed she and Levine had a “physical” relationship, but she hasn’t “spoken to him in months”.

When she finally stopped responding to his messages, Levine DMed her again this past June – months before he and his wife Behati Prinsloo announced they were expecting their third child together.

“OK serious question,” his alleged DM to Stroh began. “I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh explained that she was forced to confess her alleged affair with Levine after a few of her friends had tried to sell the story to a tabloid. “I only came forward because I wanted to kill any story the tabloid had,” she said in a follow-up video posted to TikTok.

The model clarified in the second TikTok that she was under the impression Levine’s marriage to Prinsloo was over: “I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because I was new to LA, so I just assumed with celebrities of that caliber that that’s just how it was.”

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 addressing a few things I wish I had said in the first video ♬ original sound - Sumner Stroh

“As soon as I realised that was not the case, I cut things off with him,” she explained. “In retrospect, I wish I would’ve questioned things more. I wish I wasn’t so naive but, you know, being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children and for that I’m so, so sorry.”

Adam Levine responds to the allegations

Following Stroh’s video, social media instantly became a firestorm of tweets and posts about Levine’s alleged affair. After trending on Twitter for an entire day, Levine finally addressed the cheating allegations on Tuesday in a statement posted to his Instagram story .

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine’s post began. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine said. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

On Tuesday, Sumner Stroh shared a cryptic post to her Instagram story seemingly in response to Levine’s statement. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” she wrote in white text over a black background.

Who is Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo?

The 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is currently expecting her third child with Adam Levine. The two are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, five, and Gio Grace, four.

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 during a wedding ceremony in Mexico. Their 20-minute ceremony was officiated by Jonah Hill, and the 275 guests included Prinsloo’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models, Erin Heatherton, Candice Swanepoel, and Coco Rocha, along with actors Jason Segel and Robert Downey Jr.

Behati Prinsloo has yet to publicly address the cheating allegations.

The drama continues to unfold on TikTok…

While Sumner Stroh’s video went viral on TikTok with more than 15m views, others have come forward by sharing screenshots of their alleged messages with Adam Levine. One woman named Alyson Rose has claimed she was talking to Levine over Instagram DM for a year, before she met her current boyfriend in January 2022.

While the messages seemed relatively friendly and strictly about tattoos, Rose said in the video : “I have a lot more that was said that was not appropriate. I just didn’t feel comfortable posting everything.”

The Independent has contacted Adam Levine for comment.