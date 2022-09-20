Read full article on original website
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
Yardbarker
Paige/Saraya signs with AEW, debuts at Dynamite Grand Slam
The former Paige has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Saraya made her debut on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam following the interim AEW Women’s World Championship match, saving Toni Storm and Athena from Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. The segment ended with Saraya hugging Athena and Storm.
wrestlinginc.com
Joey Janela Reveals Why AEW Vignettes With Sonny Kiss Stopped
Former AEW star Joey Janela has pulled back the curtain on why the comical television vignettes following him and his tag partner, Sonny Kiss, were scrapped. Responding to a fan on Twitter, Janela noted that AEW President Tony Khan actually "hated" the vignettes and never even wanted them to make it to air. He had previously commented on Khan's dislike of the vignettes when he appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast "The Sessions," remarking, "He hated these promos. Tony thought they were phony, fake. He hates it, hates the invisible camera, hates the cinematic stuff, which they've done a lot more."
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: MJF Reveals Surprise Reaction To Major AEW Departure
That’s another take on things. Wrestling is a sport like almost every other, int hat you will always see people moving on from one promotion to another. There are some big names who stick around for a long time but more often than not, wrestlers are moving on to greener pastures on a regular basis. Occasionally a bigger name will move though, and that can create a unique situation. That was the case earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Reached Out To Former WWE Superstar
WWE has parted ways with a number of Superstars over the last few years and back in July former Divas Champion Paige’s contract expired. Paige has been a free agent for three months now and it sounds like there’s some interest from AEW. Fightful Select reports that there...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Names AEW Stars He Initially Wanted In The Inner Circle
Before there was the Jericho Appreciation Society there was the Inner Circle which consisted of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz, and for a few months, MJF and Wardlow were part of the faction as well. The wrestlers who wound up being in the Inner Circle were not the first choices, however, as former AEW World Champion Jericho named stars he and AEW CEO Tony Khan initially wanted in the stable.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Wants To See AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Held Yearly
Speaking today with 105.3 The Fan, Tony Khan dropped hints about trying to hold the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming event annually in Dallas-Ft. Worth, establishing a yearly tradition for the promotion. “I really love this tradition we’ve built around the holidays and I love coming out in December to Dallas every year,” Khan stated. “That viewership is pretty good. People around Dallas, if we’re getting those Nielsen numbers and it’s looking good, I have a good feeling about coming back and bringing Winter is Coming back to Dallas again this year. Keep up the good work watching Wednesday Night Dynamite and Friday Night Rampage. If the numbers on TNT and TBS stay where they’re at and you all do a great job watching the shows and support us, why not, let’s keep it going. I love the Dallas market and I think there’s a good chance we’re going to come back again and do Winter is Coming again this year. Let’s do it.”
411mania.com
WWE On Location Royal Rumble Packages On Sale, Including Guaranteed Entrance Ramp Tickets
WWE has announced that On Location packages for the Royal Rumble are now on sale, which include guaranteed entrance ramp tickets. Packages start at $260 and go all the way up to $3,750. WWE’s On Location Packages Guarantee Entrance Ramp Tickets for Royal Rumble, One Week Left Until General On-Sale...
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
The Ringer
Bryan Danielson Is Close to Cementing His AEW Legacy
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bryan...
Tony Khan Comments On MJF's Poker Chip, Says That It Can Be Used At Any Sanctioned Event
MJF can use his poker chip at any sanctioned AEW event. When MJF returned to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month, he quickly made a mark on the company as he captured the poker chip that was hanging above the ring in the Casino Ladder Match, which is a key to an AEW World Championship match.
stillrealtous.com
MJF On The Backstage Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW
When All Elite Wrestling was first announced in 2019 it was clear from the start that Cody Rhodes was a big part of the company. Rhodes was announced as one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW in addition to being one of the top stars on television. For a...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For CM Punk’s AEW World Title Reign
CM Punk solidified his status as one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing back in May when he defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately for Punk he had to spend most of the summer sitting on the sidelines due to injury.
ComicBook
Report: Saraya's (Paige) Possible Future With Either WWE or AEW
Saraya Bevis (fka Paige) saw her WWE contract officially end back in July and has since agreed to a number of public appearances. And while she has indicated on Twitch streams that she's willing to finally get back in the ring years her career-ending neck injury, there's been no indication of when her first match will be. Fightful Select reported on Thursday that conversations between Bevis and AEW this Summer though it's unclear what has come from it, if anything.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Acknowledges AEW Official Has Been Missing Illegalities In Matches
"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was an exciting event for the company for several reasons, including being the most lucrative event in AEW TV history, according to Tony Khan. And there was even a greater significance to the evening for senior official Paul Turner. Khan took to Twitter earlier today and congratulated the industry veteran for officiating his 100th main event match, which came when he called last night's AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho used dirty tactics behind the referee's back to win the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli, and Bully Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles.
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Teases Making Moves Similar To Cody Rhodes
Sammy Guevara hinted at possibly going the route of Cody Rhodes when it comes to his in-ring career. Guevara is a heel on the AEW roster, but he garnered heat on social media and in arenas after he and Tay Melo became a couple. The two are now married. During...
PWMania
Backstage News on Original Plans for AEW All Out and Full Gear Main Events
Jon Moxley is the new AEW world champion after defeating Bryan Danielson on the this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on what was supposed to happen for the main events of AEW All Out and Full Gear 2022 during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.
