ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Take a Tour of Kim Kardashian’s New $70 Million Malibu Estate That Once Belonged to Cindy Crawford

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

A slice of paradise. Kim Kardashian recently purchased a stunning beach house in Malibu, California, In Touch confirms, spending a cool $70 million on the secluded seaside property that once belonged to another very famous A-lister: Cindy Crawford .

Interestingly enough, the SKIMS founder’s new digs are located north of ex-husband Kanye West ’s Malibu home, which he purchased in June for just over $57 million, according to Dirt . Kardashian filed for divorce from the Grammy Award winning artist in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Kardashian, 41, will undoubtedly have no problem unwinding and relaxing in the 5,200+ square foot home, which features four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and is newly renovated, per the home’s listing .

Tour Mariah Carey's $6.5 Million Atlanta Estate Amid Sale: Pictures

The private estate is nestled on sprawling park-like grounds, sitting on more than three acres of land peppered with mature trees, impeccable landscaping, panoramic ocean views and a private path to the beach. There is also a tennis court on the property – perfect for getting in a good workout before retreating to one of the many outdoor lounge areas to watch the waves as the sun sets.

The two-story oasis boasts an enormous great room that’s big enough to host the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kourtney , Khloé , Kendall and Kylie , mom Kris , brother Rob and of course, all their kids. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors ensure an unobstructed million-dollar (or in this case, $70 million) view of the Pacific Ocean, while a sitting and dining area make for the perfect spot to casually entertain .

Other highlights include a gourmet island kitchen with breakfast bar, a large wrap-around deck complete with firepit and a pool and jacuzzi overlooking the ocean.

The primary suite offers dramatic ocean views, a fireplace, and a spacious bathroom with a gorgeous tub, while two other en-suite rooms have their own private entrances “situated around a large interior courtyard.”

Ashley Tisdale Is Living the ~Sweet Life~ in Her Los Angeles Home

A fourth room – also with ocean views – can be used as a media room, office, gym or another bedroom. The home also features a three-car garage and plenty of space for guest parking.

In addition to her newly purchased Malibu beach oasis, Kardashian also shares a $60 million home located in Hidden Hills, California, with West, 45, where she resides with their four kids: North , 9, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 3.

Though Forbes reported that the rapper had listed his Cody, Wyoming, ranch (one of two Wyoming properties he owns) in October 2021 for $11 million, the “Praise God” rapper took the nearly 4,000 square foot home off the market in August 2022 shortly after the Kardashians star called it quits with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson , according to the New York Post .

Keep scrolling to take a tour of the breathtaking home!

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son

Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Shut Down Son Mason’s Request for McDonalds Fries: ‘Not Today, Sorry’

Not lovin’ it. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she recently shut down her 12-year-old son Mason’s request for McDonald’s french fries. “Today I was having one on one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.’ I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry,’” Kardashian, 43, told the Wall Street Journal during an interview published on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Scott Disick Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend—And You’ve Definitely Seen Her Before!

This article was posted on 03/02/22 titled: Scott Disick’s New Girlfriend Looks Just Like Kylie Jenner—It’s Scary!. Scott Disick definitely has a type in terms of model-esque good looks and young age, as the 39-year-old dad-of-three was spotted at Nobu in Malibu with a gorgeous new beau on his arm; and unsurprisingly, she was 15 years his junior! What was surprising, though, was her appearance, as she bore a striking resemblance to a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family. And no, it isn’t Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children – which would make sense given how he still doesn’t appear to be over her – but in fact her 24-year-old younger sister, Kylie Jenner! Woah!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
City
Paradise, CA
City
Hidden Hills, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica

Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Ashley Tisdale
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder

Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Khlo Kardashian#Kim And Kanye#Skims#Dirt#Kardashian Jenner
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Architectural Digest

Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Beachside Malibu Home for $70.4 Million

The buyer of Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu estate that went into contract last month has been revealed. According to Dirt, Kim Kardashian scooped up the seaside property for $70.4 million in an off-market deal that closed last week—a steal compared to the initial $99.5 million asking price from when the home was last listed. The sellers are investor Adam Weiss and his wife, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek, who bought the home from Crawford in 2018 for $45 million.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Architectural Digest

Cindy Crawford’s Former Mediterranean-Style Malibu Villa Sells

The former Malibu home of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber that hit the market at a staggering $99.5 million in March has found a buyer, according to Mansion Global. The price of the sprawling Mediterranean-style villa dropped to $89.75 million before going into contract at an undisclosed final price. The sellers, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek and her husband, investor Adam Weiss, bought the property from Crawford and Gerber in 2018 for $45 million—a drop in the bucket compared to their hefty profits from the sale.
TENNIS
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Sets a 2022 Real Estate Record in Malibu After Buying Luxurious $70 Million Estate

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, then you know Kim Kardashian has been making some real estate moves. She not only put one of her Hidden Hills homes up for sale (a major fixer-upper), but she also bought a Malibu estate with a celebrity history for $70.4 million. The off-market deal is a property sale record for the Malibu area, and the fourth-highest price in the entire state of California for 2022. (Holy cow!)
MALIBU, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy