Tampa's 'Bloom On Franklin' block party now extends to downtown and includes a free shuttle
It goes down Friday, Sept. 23
thetampabay100.com
Tampa CEO donates $2.7M to FSU College of Business
Scott Price, founder and CEO of Tampa-based A-LIGN, has gifted the Florida State University College of Business with a $2.7 million donation. Price is a graduate of FSU’s College of Business, and found success via his award-winning global cybersecurity company. The money will fund the Scott G. Price Accounting Scholars Program. He also committed $700,000 – in addition to a previous $300,000 gift – to name the Price and Family Forum Stairs within Legacy Hall.
thatssotampa.com
Juju Taiyaki brings sensational fish-shaped cakes to Tampa
The Bakery Box Pop Up on Dale Mabry in Tampa is no stranger to TikTok famous desserts. Juju Taiyaki is the latest sweet shop to set up operations inside the intimate space. This bakery is famed for its Japanese fish-shaped cakes stuffed with red bean, Nutella, Taro, ube and guava cheese, just to name a few flavors. You can find it at 5226 S Dale Mabry Highway.
fox13news.com
USF students, alumni urge school officials to install garage fencing after on-campus death
TAMPA, Fla. - Students and alumni are calling for enhanced safety features at parking garages on the University of South Florida's campuses after reports of a second death in less than three years at the 8-story Richard A. Beard Parking Facility in Tampa. On Sept. 16, USF sent a message...
Texas rapper Lecrae plays Tampa church concert on Saturday
Bizzle, Zauntee and MAK open the show.
The Weekly Challenger
SPC dean named to Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors
PINELLAS COUNTY — Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed 10 nursing leaders to the Florida Center for Nursing (FCN) Board of Directors, including Dr. Louisana Louis, the dean of the College of Nursing at St. Petersburg College (SPC). Louis has been with the college for 16 years, starting as...
cltampa.com
Photos: Nas, Wu-Tang Clan and Busta Rhymes bring the golden-era of NYC hip-hop to Tampa
All the Tampa Bay hip-hop heads—including some with their kids—came out to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday night to see a collection of true rap legends take the stage for the much-anticipated "NY State of Mind" tour. Nas was there, and so was Busta Rhymes along Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Young Dirty Bastard'. Even Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna showed up.
Where to Hear Live Jazz in Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area is filled with so many hidden gems that can be easily...
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices to celebrate 110th birthday
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices this weekend with macaroons for 49 cents and eclairs for 59 cents to celebrate its 110th birthday.
Breaking the stigma of mental health among Tampa Bay’s youth
Experts say the pandemic only magnified mental health illnesses among children. CDC data shows between February and March of 2021, ER visits for suspected suicide attempts were up more than 50% compared to the same time frame in 2019.
fox13news.com
Nicholas Sparks at Don Cesar with new book set in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The man behind many people's favorite love stories, including "The Notebook," spoke with FOX 13's Linda Hurtado about his latest book "Dreamland," which is partially set in St. Pete Beach. Nicholas Sparks has written 23 books, all of which became New York Times bestsellers. Sparks...
thatssotampa.com
El Dorado Furniture opens this weekend in Wesley Chapel with $50K in giveaways
A jaw-dropping furniture wonderland has arrived in the area, with El Dorado Furniture celebrating the grand opening of its Wesley Chapel store this weekend. The all-weekend celebration is set for this Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, from 10 am – 7 pm at 25171 County Rd 54.
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
St. Petersburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in St. Petersburg. The Seminole High School - Seminole football team will have a game with St. Petersburg High School on September 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
fox13news.com
Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
thatssotampa.com
Bar Bouzy hosts champagne party in Hyde Park Village this November
Bar Bouzy is one of the most anticipated new bars coming to Tampa. This chic space situated in Hyde Park Village right next door to Hyde House and Public Studio is dedicated to fine spirits. While an official opening date is still TBA, Bar Bouzy is ready to pop up next door for a special tasting titled “Bouzy Bubble Party.” The event is set for November 11 and tickets are available online.
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announces new, promoted staff
Welch's former Deputy Mayor faced allegations before her resignation. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is expected to announce new appointments in his administration, moves in direct response to high-profile resignations earlier in the month from his Deputy Mayor and Communications Director. Welch is appointing current senior advisor Doyle Walsh interim...
wild941.com
Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
communitynewspapers.com
1st Mushroom Dispensary in the US is TAMPA, Florida
If you take a leisurely stroll down Florida’s Historic Ybor City you will come across cigar rollers working diligently in the store front windows, tattoo shops, New York Style Pizzerias, and … a “Mushroom Dispensary” might catch your eye…. Chillum, which boast that they are the...
