Tampa, FL

Tampa CEO donates $2.7M to FSU College of Business

Scott Price, founder and CEO of Tampa-based A-LIGN, has gifted the Florida State University College of Business with a $2.7 million donation. Price is a graduate of FSU’s College of Business, and found success via his award-winning global cybersecurity company. The money will fund the Scott G. Price Accounting Scholars Program. He also committed $700,000 – in addition to a previous $300,000 gift – to name the Price and Family Forum Stairs within Legacy Hall.
Juju Taiyaki brings sensational fish-shaped cakes to Tampa

The Bakery Box Pop Up on Dale Mabry in Tampa is no stranger to TikTok famous desserts. Juju Taiyaki is the latest sweet shop to set up operations inside the intimate space. This bakery is famed for its Japanese fish-shaped cakes stuffed with red bean, Nutella, Taro, ube and guava cheese, just to name a few flavors. You can find it at 5226 S Dale Mabry Highway.
SPC dean named to Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors

PINELLAS COUNTY — Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed 10 nursing leaders to the Florida Center for Nursing (FCN) Board of Directors, including Dr. Louisana Louis, the dean of the College of Nursing at St. Petersburg College (SPC). Louis has been with the college for 16 years, starting as...
Photos: Nas, Wu-Tang Clan and Busta Rhymes bring the golden-era of NYC hip-hop to Tampa

All the Tampa Bay hip-hop heads—including some with their kids—came out to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday night to see a collection of true rap legends take the stage for the much-anticipated "NY State of Mind" tour. Nas was there, and so was Busta Rhymes along Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Young Dirty Bastard'. Even Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna showed up.
Nicholas Sparks at Don Cesar with new book set in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The man behind many people's favorite love stories, including "The Notebook," spoke with FOX 13's Linda Hurtado about his latest book "Dreamland," which is partially set in St. Pete Beach. Nicholas Sparks has written 23 books, all of which became New York Times bestsellers. Sparks...
Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
Bar Bouzy hosts champagne party in Hyde Park Village this November

Bar Bouzy is one of the most anticipated new bars coming to Tampa. This chic space situated in Hyde Park Village right next door to Hyde House and Public Studio is dedicated to fine spirits. While an official opening date is still TBA, Bar Bouzy is ready to pop up next door for a special tasting titled “Bouzy Bubble Party.” The event is set for November 11 and tickets are available online.
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announces new, promoted staff

Welch's former Deputy Mayor faced allegations before her resignation. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is expected to announce new appointments in his administration, moves in direct response to high-profile resignations earlier in the month from his Deputy Mayor and Communications Director. Welch is appointing current senior advisor Doyle Walsh interim...
Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified

Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
1st Mushroom Dispensary in the US is TAMPA, Florida

If you take a leisurely stroll down Florida’s Historic Ybor City you will come across cigar rollers working diligently in the store front windows, tattoo shops, New York Style Pizzerias, and … a “Mushroom Dispensary” might catch your eye…. Chillum, which boast that they are the...
