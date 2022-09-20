Read full article on original website
Opinion: Congestion Pricing Benefits Are Inarguable; Its Minor Problems are Easily Fixable
Many speakers rose at Wednesday’s MTA board meeting to support congestion pricing, which remains the law in New York State, but has been hit with potshots from opponents such as Republican gubernatorial wannabe Lee Zeldin and the bipartisan tag-team of Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island). On the eve of Thursday’s rally by Brooklyn lawmakers in support of congestion pricing, we wanted to offer one of the more eloquent defenses of congestion pricing from Wednesday’s hearing, made by Tom Wright of Regional Plan Association.
State Data Show Uber and Lyft Drivers Were Involved in Over 1,000 Crashes in the City of Boston Last Year
Uber and Lyft drivers were involved in 1,098 crashes in the city of Boston last year – roughly a quarter of all motor vehicle collisions in the city – according to data from a state agency that regulates the app-based ridesharing companies. This year, for the first time,...
Highway Boondoggles, Part VII: Oregon’s Abernethy Insanity
This is the final article in our annual Highway Boondoggles series, in partnership with U.S. PIRG. This series has explored some of the worst planned highway projects across the country, and explore why they deserve to be cancelled — and why U.S. transportation policy must be reformed to discourage similar initiatives in the future. Learn more about the other boondoggles that made this year’s list by clicking here. You can also view the full report here.
