ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: Congestion Pricing Benefits Are Inarguable; Its Minor Problems are Easily Fixable

Many speakers rose at Wednesday’s MTA board meeting to support congestion pricing, which remains the law in New York State, but has been hit with potshots from opponents such as Republican gubernatorial wannabe Lee Zeldin and the bipartisan tag-team of Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island). On the eve of Thursday’s rally by Brooklyn lawmakers in support of congestion pricing, we wanted to offer one of the more eloquent defenses of congestion pricing from Wednesday’s hearing, made by Tom Wright of Regional Plan Association.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Highway Boondoggles, Part VII: Oregon’s Abernethy Insanity

This is the final article in our annual Highway Boondoggles series, in partnership with U.S. PIRG. This series has explored some of the worst planned highway projects across the country, and explore why they deserve to be cancelled — and why U.S. transportation policy must be reformed to discourage similar initiatives in the future. Learn more about the other boondoggles that made this year’s list by clicking here. You can also view the full report here.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy