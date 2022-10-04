How To Watch the Green Bay Packers Games Live This Season (2022)

Will the Green Bay Packers be able to replace their five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Davante Adams this year? The back-to-back MVP, Aaron Rodgers, is confident that one of the new rookie receivers will step up and help fill in those gaps, but it’s a tough task replacing arguably the best receiver in the league. The Packers and Head coach Matt LaFleur are putting a lot of faith in the running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion to carry the team to the top of the NFC once again.

If you’re looking to stream all the Green Bay Packers games live, you’re in the right spot. You can watch nearly all of the Packers 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network . Let’s break down which options are the best.

Where can you stream almost all of the Green Bay Packers games?

Current Deals

Watch Green Bay Packers games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to the entire on-demand library of movies, shows, and originals as well as 75+ live TV channels for $69.99 per month. Or upgrade to the no-ad plan for $75.99 per month. Both Hulu + Live TV plans also include unlimited DVR and a multitude of supported devices. You’ll also get premier access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with either plan, making your non-football watching days equally entertaining.

Watch Green Bay Packers games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a new streaming service with no-commitments, making it one of the more appealing choices for football fans during the season. If you would like you can also opt in for a limited time 5five-day free trial to see if you enjoy the service before selecting a monthly plan. But when you do decide on a plan, you’ll get $40 off your first two months. DIRECTV STREAM also allows you to watch on up to 20 screens in your household at any time, so you won’t miss a single play from the game. You also have the ability to access over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Watch Green Bay Packers games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV is a perfect streaming service for any sports fan. Each of the four plans offers major channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone. If you get the Sports Plus add-on, you’ll get access to various Stadium and PAC-12 networks. Make sure to sign up for the seven-day free trial for the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan before making a decision.

Watch Green Bay Packers games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

If you are looking for a more affordable Live TV Streaming option to stream the entire NFL season, Sling TV is the one for you. Starting at only $35 per month, users can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan , or can combine the two for $50 per month.

The Sling Blue plan is a better option for NFL fans based on the channels list, but the Sling Orange & Blue package will cover the full range of sports content from ESPN to NFL and local channels , making it among the most comprehensive options. If you love college football just as much as the NFL, we recommend trying the Orange & Blue package.

Watch Green Bay Packers games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV is one of the only services that offer just a single plan. For $64.99 per month, you’ll get access to over 85+ channels including ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, and many more. YouTube TV also offers a wide variety of on-demand content. Right now, YouTube TV is also running a promotion to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month).

With YouTube TV, you can always pay for additional Sports Plus add-ons or upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher-quality picture.

