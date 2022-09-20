ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
JONESBORO, AR
onlyinark.com

The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas

It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
KHBS

How an artificial intelligence art program sees Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When you hear the word 'Arkansas,' what do you think? Hillbillies and banjos? Mountains and rivers? Walmart and the Clintons?. We found descriptions of Arkansas from poetry, song, and literature and asked the A.I. art program MidJourney to draw its interpretation. Take a look:
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, September 20, 2022

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of States. Big Money Freight LLC, Courtney Craven, 3206 Highway 24E, Prescott filed 9/12/22. Ouachita. P&S Dukes LLC, Stacy Dukes, 131 Ouachita 64, Camden filed 9/12/22. L&M Demolition & Construction, LLC,...
KHBS

When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
mypulsenews.com

Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry

Deer season begins this Saturday, Sept. 24, for most zones, including zones 11 and 13 in Polk County with archery. (Visit AGFC.com for hunting zones and regulations.) During this much-anticipated time of year one statewide organization is reminding hunters in Arkansas how they can join the fight against food insecurity.
Kait 8

Mississippi County Courthouse reopens following renovations

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – After several years of being closed for renovations, the doors to a Region 8 courthouse are now open. The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville reopened on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now handicap accessible. Renovations on the facility began in 2020 after 72% of voters...
Kait 8

Data shows Arkansas is improving Narcan access

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas has made progress in addressing the opioid overdose epidemic by expanding access to the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Wednesday. The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) shows that 4,848 people received Naloxone prescriptions in 2021. It rose from 86...
Kait 8

Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
Majic 93.3

Stranger Things Actress and Arkansas Native Starring in New Show

If you are a fan of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" then you are probably a fan of Hendrix Yancey an Arkansas native. Yancey is from Benton, a suburb of Little Rock, and became best known for her role in the highly popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" where she played 013. Thirteen played a new test subject in the Hawkins Lab that participated in the Nina Project. You can catch her in her latest role in an upcoming NBC Universal series " The " A Friend Of The Family," a true-crime drama, where she plays Jan Broberg. The premise of the story is that she gets kidnapped twice by a neighbor who just so happens to be a family friend. The limited series is scheduled to air in October on Peacock.
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

