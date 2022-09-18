The loss of Akiem Hicks is going to hurt the Buccaneer defense over the next month. The good news for the Buccaneers is that a former player is coming back. The Buccaneers defense has been arguably the best unit in the NFL over the course of the first two games. Every element of the group has worked together to stifle opposing offenses, and defensive lineman and newcomer Akiem Hicks has played a huge role in filling the loss of Ndamukong Suh.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO