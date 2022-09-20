Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000
Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
Greers Ferry Lake boaters urged to take caution due to low water conditions
GREERS FERRY, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office has issued caution toward boaters due to low water conditions. Officials urged boaters to take extra safety measures since some areas may have underwater obstacles such as land points, rock formations, and standing timber. Boaters...
neareport.com
18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County
A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
North Little Rock officials break ground on Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
City officials in North Little Rock broke ground on the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza Project Wednesday morning.
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit
Nick and Amy Black’s son, August, already had a persistent cough by the time he was two months old. Their pediatrician said the baby is allergic to the mold in the family’s Little Rock apartment. It’s what makes Amy “the most mad” about their living situation at Big Country Chateau, which has had a plethora […] The post Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
Little Rock police: ShotSpotter detects more than 100 gunshots within hours overnight
Detectives in Little Rock are investigating after the city's gunshot detection system reported more than 100 shots fired in the span of hours.
whiterivernow.com
‘Mayhem on Main Street’ to spook historic Batesville
The Old Independence Regional Museum will launch a new tour called “Mayhem on Main Street” on Friday, Oct. 14. Participants will be able to experience historic downtown Batesville, the oldest existing town in Arkansas, in a new and interesting way. The tour will include stories related to a cemetery, parks, and historic buildings. Participants will travel the streets of old Batesville and hear chilling and true stories about our history.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. accused of suspected DWI during public meeting
A so-called community watchdog is accusing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of hiding what he claims is a suspected DWI arrest. The man did so during the public comment section of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.
whiterivernow.com
Griffin: Hydroelectric bonds called by insurer
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman Tuesday that very soon there will be sole ownership of the county’s hydroelectric project bonds. The judge said the new owner of the bonds will be the bonds’ insurer, ACA Financial Guaranty Corporation. Griffin told Bridgman...
Police: Shooting in downtown Little Rock causes road closure; Victim found at hospital
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting in the downtown area that has caused a traffic closure Tuesday afternoon.
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
KATV
Prosecutor responds to 'criminal charges' request against Fort Smith Administrator
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sebastian County Prosecutor has issued a letter in response to Attorney Joey McCutchen's September, 16 letter that requested criminal charges be filed against Fort Smith City Administrator for violation of the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act. In a press release from...
Little Rock police: Pharmacy robbery led to Monday SWAT call-out
Little Rock police said that a pharmacy robbery is what led to a SWAT call-out in Little Rock Monday afternoon.
Pulaski County Sheriff: Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting
Pulaski County deputies said they found a man dead inside a vehicle after a shooting Monday night in Little Rock.
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
