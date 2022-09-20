ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber Springs, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000

Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
HAZEN, AR
neareport.com

18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County

A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building

Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit

Nick and Amy Black’s son, August, already had a persistent cough by the time he was two months old. Their pediatrician said the baby is allergic to the mold in the family’s Little Rock apartment. It’s what makes Amy “the most mad” about their living situation at Big Country Chateau, which has had a plethora […] The post Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

‘Mayhem on Main Street’ to spook historic Batesville

The Old Independence Regional Museum will launch a new tour called “Mayhem on Main Street” on Friday, Oct. 14. Participants will be able to experience historic downtown Batesville, the oldest existing town in Arkansas, in a new and interesting way. The tour will include stories related to a cemetery, parks, and historic buildings. Participants will travel the streets of old Batesville and hear chilling and true stories about our history.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Griffin: Hydroelectric bonds called by insurer

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman Tuesday that very soon there will be sole ownership of the county’s hydroelectric project bonds. The judge said the new owner of the bonds will be the bonds’ insurer, ACA Financial Guaranty Corporation. Griffin told Bridgman...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

