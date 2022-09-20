Read full article on original website
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
Homes that recently were affordable are now well beyond the financial budgets of many of America’s potential home buyers.
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Sept. 20, 2022: Rates Move Upward
Some closely followed mortgage rates increased Tuesday. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. We also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next...
Home prices see biggest drop in 9 years, thanks to higher mortgage rates
The super-heated housing market is cooling off. Home prices have fallen about 6% since their peak in June. The pace of sales also fell for the 7th straight month.
Home values plunge in some U.S. cities as mortgage rates rise
Some of the largest U.S. cities in the West have seen their home values plunge this summer, a trend that economists say favors house hunters. The typical home value dipped 0.3% nationwide from July to August and 0.1% from June to July, Zillow said in a report this week. It is the largest monthly decrease since 2011. Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco in California experienced some of the sharpest decreases, with each city recording a 3.2% or higher drop. Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, Washington, also saw steep declines of 2.6%.
Housing recession deepens: Homebuilder confidence falls, homes sell below list price
The August reading on the housing market shows homes are selling below listing prices, home builders are slashing prices, and confidence in the market has fallen for the ninth straight month.
morningbrew.com
Opendoor lost money on almost half of August resales
Opendoor, the home-flipping site, is probably regretting its bulk order of subway tiles and DIY laminate flooring. The company lost money on 42% of resales in August, according to Bloomberg. The company that rode the first wave of real estate iBuying, a way to automate real estate purchases, was hailed...
ConsumerAffairs
The housing market moves closer to a correction
Whether you’re buying or renting a single-family home, prices are retreating from their historic highs. CoreLogic, a global data provider, reports rents on single-family homes fell from June to July, even though they were up 12.6% year over year. Rents were even down in popular Sun Belt markets that have seen rental costs skyrocket.
Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast
Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing As More People Apply For Home Loans
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29% as of Sept. 22, up from last week when it averaged 6.02%. The 5-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.44%up from last week when it averaged 5.21%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.97%, up from last week when it averaged 4.93%.
Slate
I Was Part of the Homebuying Rush. I Deeply Regret It.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) It seems to me like I bought a home at what was probably the peak of the market… Maybe even the same week it started to turn—when we didn’t realize it was turning from a seller’s to a buyer’s market. And, unfortunately, I don’t love the place (long story) and am not dying to be here for very long. The mortgage should be manageable if everything lines up but is higher than what would be truly comfortable.
U.S. rents surge, leaving behind generation of younger workers
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The cost of renting a home in the United States is surging and young workers have felt the sharpest pain, many of them taking on additional jobs or roommates to afford housing costs.
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Everyone who’s jealous of remote workers is right to be
Highly paid remote workers are moving to small towns, outearning those who live there. Working from home can provide more benefits than just sleeping in later and wearing pajamas all day. It also means a fatter paycheck. No wonder everyone wants in. Within the professional services industries in the U.S.,...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates rise again, challenging housing market
Rates for the 30-year mortgage passed the 6% mark for the first time in 14 years last week as worse-than-anticipated inflation indicators hit the market, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.02% for the week ending Sept. 15, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from the week before when it averaged 5.89% and is significantly higher than this time last year when it was 2.87%.
5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income
With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Mortgage lenders put up interest payments before Bank’s base rate hike
Banks and building societies had already begun putting up mortgage interest payments before the Bank of England announced its latest base rate hike to 2.25%, piling more pressure on homebuyers and owners. For some, the increased charges could add thousands of pounds to their total home loan costs over the...
