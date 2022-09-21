ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID update: Illinois reports 1,878 new cases, 14 new deaths

By Sarah Schulte, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcRAX_0i39d4zn00

Illinois reported 1,878 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,740,350 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,908 related deaths.

RELATED | Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady tests positive for COVID-19

As of Monday night, 1,161 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 148 patients were in the ICU, and 57 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 16.7.

RELATED | COVID omicron vaccine boosters now available in Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot says

A total of 23,563,828 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday and 65.63% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,766.

Local doctors clarify Biden's remarks that 'pandemic is over'

Local doctors are weighing in after President Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic is over. They agree we're past the emergency phase, but they have a warning about this fall and winter.

"The pandemic is not over, nor should our efforts be, we need to stay on top of the virus," said Dr. Alfredo Mena Lora, an infectious disease specialist at UIC/St. Anthony Hospital.

Infectious disease doctors were quick to clarify President Biden's remarks during a "60 Minutes" interview where Biden said while COVID remains a problem, "the pandemic is over."

"I think this was a poorly off the cuff remark that has been taken out of context," said Dr. Robert Murphy, a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University.

Doctors says while the "emergency" phase of the pandemic may be over due to vaccines and treatments, cases around the world remain high enough where the virus continues to meet the definition of a pandemic.

"There are a lot of infections daily, what is not here are the consequences of those infections," Mena Lora said. "Hospitals are not where they were a year ago and that is a great thing."

And doctors say hospitalizations will continue to remain low if people get the new Omicron-specific vaccine. Some fear Biden's comments may deter people from getting another shot.

"We are going in the right direction, but this is not the time to give up," Murphy said. "You give up now and then we are going backwards."

Doctors remind people last summer when cases were down, some were declaring victory until the delta and omicron waves hit, making last winter the worst of the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Related
1470 WMBD

Spread of COVID-19 in Illinois slows down –state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – There has been some significant slowing of the spread of COVID-19 in the last week throughout the State of Illinois, even though the number of new cases did not drop much. The Illinois Department of Public Health says only three Illinois counties are now rated at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan

CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#The Illinois Dept#Icu#Uic St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

IDOC officials criticized over audit findings, future of Pontiac prison

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State lawmakers grilled officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday over weaknesses found in the department’s lack of financial reporting, including how taxpayer money was used within prisons. IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys said the response to COVID-19 in prisons was the top priority for the agency during the time of the most recent audit.
PONTIAC, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Countries Illinois imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Illinois imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Illinois. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy