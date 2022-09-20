ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bloomberglaw.com

Advent Hires Ropes & Gray Private Equity Co-Leader for Key Role

Advent International Corp., one of the world’s largest private equity firms, announced Thursday its hire of hired Ropes & Gray partner Amanda McGrady Morrison as its new general counsel and chief legal officer. Morrison, a co-leader of the private equity practice at Ropes & Gray in Boston, will succeed...
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)

Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
EWN

U.K. Authorities Press On With Crypto Hub Plans

The U.K. could continue moving toward crypto-friendly regulations despite a change in leadership. New Treasury economic secretary Richard Fuller reaffirmed the government’s stance during a digital asset debate, the first of its kind in the country. Crypto proponents previously feared Rishi Sunak’s plans might take the back burner after...
CoinTelegraph

JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’

While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
financefeeds.com

Nomura taps City veteran Steven Ashley to run its crypto unit

Japanese investment bank Nomura is relocating its most senior banker in London, Steven Ashley, to lead the lender’s new digital assets company. Set to launch later this year, the new company has rebranded as Laser Digital and will be incorporated in Switzerland as a wholly-owned segregated entity of Nomura. Ashley will become chair of Nomura’s digital assets company, which provides institutional clients with access products and services tied to cryptocurrencies.
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
TechCrunch

European neobank Monese nabs $35M from HSBC

Founded in 2013, Monese is one of several so-called “challenger” banks to emerge from the U.K. capital, serving customers with a range of online-only services including standard cash accounts, savings and international money transfers. Other notable players in the space include Revolut, which hit a hefty $33 billion valuation last year; Monzo, which is now valued at $4.5 billion; Starling Bank, which recently increased its valuation to $2.9 billion; and Wise, which went public last year and now has a market cap of nearly $6 billion.
TechCrunch

DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO

He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
TechCrunch

Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund

The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reuters

Marketmind: After manic week, TGIF

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Friday is shaping up as a slow day. Well, sort of. Equity markets are still licking their wounds, U.S. bond yields are at 11-year highs and the dollar is hovering near a two-decade peak.
CoinDesk

Israeli Exchange Bits of Gold Becomes First Crypto Firm to Receive Capital Markets License

Israel's top markets regulator has granted local cryptocurrency exchange Bits of Gold one of its first licenses for exchanges that target crypto financial-services providers. With the license from the Capital Markets Authority, Bits of Gold will be able to work with local banks and financial institutions, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. Regulators in the country have been for some time attempting to clear the way for reluctant local banks to start interacting with crypto.
