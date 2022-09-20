Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Advent Hires Ropes & Gray Private Equity Co-Leader for Key Role
Advent International Corp., one of the world’s largest private equity firms, announced Thursday its hire of hired Ropes & Gray partner Amanda McGrady Morrison as its new general counsel and chief legal officer. Morrison, a co-leader of the private equity practice at Ropes & Gray in Boston, will succeed...
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)
Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Regulation Is a National Security Issue – Here’s Why
Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong thinks crypto regulation is a matter of national security for the United States. Armstrong says it’s critical for the US to pass crypto regulations that foster domestic innovation. “The US missed on semiconductors and 5G which is now largely manufactured offshore. It can’t afford...
Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday.
When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company’s stock, according to new research
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe's. “We think that the low representation of Black CEOs in corporate America today is just shocking,” Ann Mooney Murphy, an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, told me. Murphy is a co-author of the recent...
U.K. Authorities Press On With Crypto Hub Plans
The U.K. could continue moving toward crypto-friendly regulations despite a change in leadership. New Treasury economic secretary Richard Fuller reaffirmed the government’s stance during a digital asset debate, the first of its kind in the country. Crypto proponents previously feared Rishi Sunak’s plans might take the back burner after...
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
financefeeds.com
Nomura taps City veteran Steven Ashley to run its crypto unit
Japanese investment bank Nomura is relocating its most senior banker in London, Steven Ashley, to lead the lender’s new digital assets company. Set to launch later this year, the new company has rebranded as Laser Digital and will be incorporated in Switzerland as a wholly-owned segregated entity of Nomura. Ashley will become chair of Nomura’s digital assets company, which provides institutional clients with access products and services tied to cryptocurrencies.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
TechCrunch
European neobank Monese nabs $35M from HSBC
Founded in 2013, Monese is one of several so-called “challenger” banks to emerge from the U.K. capital, serving customers with a range of online-only services including standard cash accounts, savings and international money transfers. Other notable players in the space include Revolut, which hit a hefty $33 billion valuation last year; Monzo, which is now valued at $4.5 billion; Starling Bank, which recently increased its valuation to $2.9 billion; and Wise, which went public last year and now has a market cap of nearly $6 billion.
TechCrunch
DocuSign has hired former Google ad exec Allan Thygesen as its new CEO
He was in charge of Google’s $100 billion advertising business in the Americas, a rather significant business by any measure, and a position that should prepare him for his new job. He joins a company that continues to lead the e-signature business, but one where the stock price has...
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CoinDesk
Crypto Intelligence Firm Coin Metrics Partners With Hedge Fund Two Sigma for Institutional Push
Hedge fund Two Sigma’s trading data system Venn is teaming up with Coin Metrics, a provider of intelligence to cryptocurrency investors, to help make crypto market infrastructure friendlier for institutions accustomed to traditional capital markets. Venn’s suite of investment evaluation, due diligence and asset allocation workflows will be combined...
Marketmind: After manic week, TGIF
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Friday is shaping up as a slow day. Well, sort of. Equity markets are still licking their wounds, U.S. bond yields are at 11-year highs and the dollar is hovering near a two-decade peak.
CoinDesk
Israeli Exchange Bits of Gold Becomes First Crypto Firm to Receive Capital Markets License
Israel's top markets regulator has granted local cryptocurrency exchange Bits of Gold one of its first licenses for exchanges that target crypto financial-services providers. With the license from the Capital Markets Authority, Bits of Gold will be able to work with local banks and financial institutions, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. Regulators in the country have been for some time attempting to clear the way for reluctant local banks to start interacting with crypto.
