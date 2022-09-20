Read full article on original website
Related
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
East Texas Chefs Getting a Chance to Shine at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas
Gotta love fair season in East Texas. The rides, the food, the games, the food, the exhibits, THE FOOD. We will certainly get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes this year. While we'll enjoy the many fairs in East Texas, some of us will also make the trip to Dallas to check out the State Fair of Texas. In addition to the awesome fair food, rides, concerts and more you'll find, there will also be a chance for some East Texas chefs to show off what they can do during this year's Sate Fair of Texas.
This Is Texas' Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today after a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Texas High School PTO Auctioning Parking Spot For $20K
When I was in high school, I very RARELY drove to school. Okay, first I wanted to really bad to pull girls but when I finally got the opportunity to do so I quickly realize that it wasn't worth the trouble because high school parking lots, especially for students, get PACKED really quick at some schools. I would rather get door to door service from the yellow bus than walk a mile to the back of the parking lot to get my car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lavacacountytoday.com
Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon
I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
A New Texan Picks His Winner in Whataburger Versus In-N-Out Burger
California and Texas are always butting heads over something. The different political views are usually at the forefront of any Texas versus California discussion. But there are debates about food, sports teams, landscapes, weather and many more. One of those food debates involves two fast food joints that are synonymous with each state; In-N-Out Burger from California and Whataburger from Texas. A new transplant to Texas from California decided to try Whataburger for the first time and gave his thoughts on which is better.
KHOU
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list
A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burger chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown
Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For
When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
KXAN
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?
The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0