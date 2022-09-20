ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitnorfolk.com

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Norfolk

The spookiest time of year is approaching. While many look forward to a fun fright or even a serious scare, folks with little ones may be on the prowl for some less shocking Halloween shenanigans. Not to fear (no, really, don’t be afraid); Norfolk has a great lineup of kid-friendly Halloween events and activities. From glass pumpkins and haunted cookie houses to costumed fun for fur babies, here are some fun, family-friendly Halloween activities in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Results Performance Training In Williamsburg Opens In New Location

JAMES CITY-Results Performance Training has opened its door to its new home, an address change that owner Detric Smith said gives his fitness facility more space and greater visibility. A ribbon cutting event was held for Smith’s new location in the Colony Square shopping center on Jamestown Road on September...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Melting Pot Offering Inaugural Oktober FondueFest Menu

Melting Pot is introducing a limited time menu in celebration of Oktoberfest for the first time. The inaugural menu will feature Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer in both its Bavarian Beer Cheese fondue as well as in its new Oktoberfest cooking style. The special Oktober FondueFest dining experience will be offered...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

October Activities Abound At The Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS—Families looking for fall fun should consider adding The Virginia Living Museum to their list of places to visit throughout the season. The museum will host a full spectrum of fascinating, entertaining, and even life-saving activities in October. Here’s a sampling of what is in store:. Want...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Hampton, VA
Lifestyle
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Government
peninsulachronicle.com

New Sandwich Shop Opening In Peninsula Town Center

HAMPTON-A new deli and sandwich shop will open soon in Hampton at the Peninsula Town Center. Peninsula Town Center shared the news about its newest addition in a social media post on Tuesday, September 20. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day

For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try

Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beer Garden#Localevent
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
peninsulachronicle.com

Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads

Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
HAMPTON, VA
traveltasteandtour.com

Experience Festivals, Feasts and Fall Foliage in Chesapeake, VA.

Fall is a beautiful time to visit Coastal Virginia for a getaway you’ll always remember. Chesapeake, VA is home to endless outdoor activities, heavenly food, and dazzling wildlife. Situated 20 minutes from Virginia Beach, 90 minutes from Richmond and just three hours from Washington, D.C., Chesapeake’s central location offers the perfect starting point for your fall getaway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Authentic New York Pizza Comes To Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The small business complex across the street from the entrance to the Stoneybrook neighborhood in Newport News has seen a lot of changes over the years. From a high-end Italian ristorante next to a Greek market, to a Mexican restaurant which is now flanked by The Original Pizza Sam, the residents in the area—and people who make the trip to get there—are certainly eating well.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy