visitnorfolk.com
Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Norfolk
The spookiest time of year is approaching. While many look forward to a fun fright or even a serious scare, folks with little ones may be on the prowl for some less shocking Halloween shenanigans. Not to fear (no, really, don’t be afraid); Norfolk has a great lineup of kid-friendly Halloween events and activities. From glass pumpkins and haunted cookie houses to costumed fun for fur babies, here are some fun, family-friendly Halloween activities in Norfolk.
peninsulachronicle.com
Results Performance Training In Williamsburg Opens In New Location
JAMES CITY-Results Performance Training has opened its door to its new home, an address change that owner Detric Smith said gives his fitness facility more space and greater visibility. A ribbon cutting event was held for Smith’s new location in the Colony Square shopping center on Jamestown Road on September...
peninsulachronicle.com
Melting Pot Offering Inaugural Oktober FondueFest Menu
Melting Pot is introducing a limited time menu in celebration of Oktoberfest for the first time. The inaugural menu will feature Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer in both its Bavarian Beer Cheese fondue as well as in its new Oktoberfest cooking style. The special Oktober FondueFest dining experience will be offered...
peninsulachronicle.com
October Activities Abound At The Virginia Living Museum
NEWPORT NEWS—Families looking for fall fun should consider adding The Virginia Living Museum to their list of places to visit throughout the season. The museum will host a full spectrum of fascinating, entertaining, and even life-saving activities in October. Here’s a sampling of what is in store:. Want...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Sandwich Shop Opening In Peninsula Town Center
HAMPTON-A new deli and sandwich shop will open soon in Hampton at the Peninsula Town Center. Peninsula Town Center shared the news about its newest addition in a social media post on Tuesday, September 20. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
National Ice Cream Cone Day
For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
Free rides to shop for Norfolk residents affected by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s new help for Norfolk residents impacted by the Family Dollar fire on Church Street. “They are our friends," said Philip Inabinette with The Garden of Hope. "They are our neighbors. They are our community.”. Many in the St. Paul’s Area still need help getting...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try
Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers building new home for single mother in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Habitat for Humanity of Hampton Roads has another home in the works. In Chesapeake, a team of volunteers spent the morning wrapping up construction on a new home for a family of three. Habitat For Humanity volunteer coordinator Alissa Wilson said crews started renovating the home...
Giraffe with 'serendipitous name' born at Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo welcomed a newborn Masai female giraffe calf named Tisa, which means nine in Swahili.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk community rallying against ‘Port 460’ project ahead of council meeting
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk community are rallying Wednesday at City Hall in opposition to the city’s approval of the “Port 460” project. The rally at 5 p.m. begins an hour before the council meeting. The project would build warehouses used for logistics...
Hampton Roads Regional Jail hosting job fair Sept. 24
According to a Facebook post, the job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2690 Elmhurst Lane in the Training Department.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads
Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
traveltasteandtour.com
Experience Festivals, Feasts and Fall Foliage in Chesapeake, VA.
Fall is a beautiful time to visit Coastal Virginia for a getaway you’ll always remember. Chesapeake, VA is home to endless outdoor activities, heavenly food, and dazzling wildlife. Situated 20 minutes from Virginia Beach, 90 minutes from Richmond and just three hours from Washington, D.C., Chesapeake’s central location offers the perfect starting point for your fall getaway.
York County pizza shop "Under Old Management" as previous owner returns
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Royal Hanneford Circus puts up the big top in Newport News
For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News! Performances of all kinds will begin Thursday at 7p.m. in Newport News
peninsulachronicle.com
Authentic New York Pizza Comes To Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The small business complex across the street from the entrance to the Stoneybrook neighborhood in Newport News has seen a lot of changes over the years. From a high-end Italian ristorante next to a Greek market, to a Mexican restaurant which is now flanked by The Original Pizza Sam, the residents in the area—and people who make the trip to get there—are certainly eating well.
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
