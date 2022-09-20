Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Allegedly Sending Plane Full Of Migrants To President Joe Biden's Summer Home In Delaware

Source: Mega

Ron DeSantis is reportedly set to fly a plane full of immigrants to President Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The controversial move comes just days after the Florida governor flew 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts last Wednesday in an effort to attack the Biden Administration over their current immigration policies.

According to Daily Mail, the same charter plane used by DeSantis to fly the 50 immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard is now allegedly flying from Florida to Georgetown, Delaware – a small town just 20 miles away from President Biden’s summer home in Rehoboth Beach.

But despite Governor DeSantis’ stunt, a spokesperson for Delaware Governor John Carney recently confirmed the state is “aware of [the] reports” and setting up preparations in the instance that the plane does touch down and drop off more immigrants.

“We’re aware of the reports, and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced,” Emily David Hershman confirmed on Tuesday. “Our teams at DEMA and DHSS are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need.”

She added, “We are coordinating with Federal officials and are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims.”

According to the plane’s flight plan, the aircraft took off from Longview, Texas, before visiting San Antonio and then Crestview, Florida.

The plane is set to fly from Crestview to Georgetown before completing its journey in Teterboro, New Jersey.

After facing both condemnation and criticism for his controversial stunt last week, Governor DeSantis fired back at his detractors and accused Democrats of “virtue signaling.”

He also seemingly admitted that his plan was to expose those who are concerned with the welfare of immigrants as “frauds.”

“The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they go berserk, and they're so upset that this is happening,” DeSantis said over the weekend.

Less than 48 hours after arriving in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, the 50 immigrants were placed on a bus by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and transported to Joint Base Cape Cod.