Law

Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
New Yorkers Should Be Warned About This Dangerous New TikTok Trend

The FDA is warning New Yorkers and Americans everywhere about a dangerous new TikTok challenge. Presumably from the same minds that thought eating Tide Pods was a good idea, "NyQuil Chicken" is the latest viral TikTok trend that has parents and medical professionals on alert. Quite simply, it's the act of cooking chicken in NyQuil cough syrup, or similar over-the-counter cold medication, and eating it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York State
Surprising Options to Donate Your Wedding Dress in New York

In June of 2021, my wife and I were finally able to have the wedding reception we dreamed of after privately tying the knot in a courthouse in front of strangers at the beginning of COVID lockdown. She looked absolutely beautiful in her wedding gown, but now that more than a year has passed, she's started to look for ways for her dress to have another life.
KINGSTON, NY
Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation

There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
TRAVEL
Kathy Hochul
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem

I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes

Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
AGRICULTURE
#Greenhouse Gas#Natural Gas#Public Service Commission#Jobs Act
Former President Donald Trump Sued by New York Attorney General

In a press conference on Wednesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit filed states that following a three year investigation that involved more than 65 witnesses and millions of pages of...
POTUS
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County

Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
TRAVEL
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
CHENANGO, NY
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

