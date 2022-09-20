Read full article on original website
Joseph Moss
5d ago
let Georgia be red again. if we stay blue soon we will be another Gotham here in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
Albany Herald
Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia
ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
Sample ballots now available on My Voter Page
ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced last week that voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their sample ballots on My Voter Page. This rollout features a newer, user-friendly experience for the 2022 General Election. The sample ballot is designed to replicate the...
CBS 46
‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News has learned that Carole Duncan, the mother of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has passed away. Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan posted to Twitter that his mother died Friday. “She was my best friend growing up and never left my side. I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but...
GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE STACEY ABRAMS STOPS BY THE WAOK TENT AT SWEET AUBURN FEST.
News and Talk WAOK was out in the community this weekend during the Sweet Auburn Music Fest. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stopped by the WAOK tent to reach out to our loyal listeners in the community.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia Democrats running 8 women in statewide elections, Republicans running 0
In November, Georgians who vote Democrat have the opportunity to elect eight women in statewide positions, including governor (Stacey Abrams), attorney general (Sen. Jen Jordan), and secretary of state (Rep. Bee Nguyen). Republican voters will have zero chances to vote for women in those same positions, not one, zero. According...
WRDW-TV
Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach
ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found 87% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats said the cost of living and current economy were among their two top issues this November.
CBS 46
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
wabe.org
Georgia moves forward with very limited cannabis and experts eye what could test the state's elections
Georgia officials moved through a long-stalled final approval for low-THC cannabis oil. We also look at what some experts say will test Georgia’s elections. And we are with the final tenants as the move out of the dilapidated Forest Cove apartments.
Essence
3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy
From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
claytoncrescent.org
Georgia Power wants to raise your bill $14-$16/month; hearings next week
Georgia Power is asking the state Public Service Commission for yet another rate hike, with three days of public hearings scheduled for next week. The power company is asking for a rate hike of nearly 12% over the next three years. That, according to the Georgia Recorder, is more than $16 per month on average.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 19-25)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Atlanta boy's cancer battle inspires major funding win for pediatric cancer research. A local boy’s cancer battle inspired a small non-profit to go after an unusual source to fund pediatric cancer research, and that effort is paying off - with the United States Department of Defense now allocating $56 million to the effort.
WALB 10
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Tropical Storm Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast....
What Georgia newcomers should know to get through hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Tropical Depression Nine garnering attention, there are some long-time residents of the Peach State, newcomers and organizations are keeping an eye out. “Right now, our organization is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tropical Depression Nine” said Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia. […]
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. Latest models show the system making landfall late Thursday or Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Comments