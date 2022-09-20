The inflammatory disease is marked by sore, stiff, and deformed fingers and toes. Learn how to spot it, treat it, and cope with it. If you have psoriatic arthritis (PsA), you’re no stranger to joint stiffness and pain. You may also have experienced swelling of the fingers or toes, thanks to an associated condition called dactylitis, a.k.a. sausage fingers, that commonly accompanies this inflammatory joint condition as well as other complications. About 5% of people with PsA will also develop arthritis mutilans, a severe form of the disease that can cause deformities of the hands and feet. (You’ll also hear it referred to as psoriatic arthritis mutilans—the terms are used interchangeably.) If you’ve been diagnosed with PsA mutilans or you’re worried you might develop it, we have the facts on symptoms to look for, how to treat it, and ways to assess your risk.

