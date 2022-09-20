Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain
Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
Medical News Today
What are some medications for joint pain?
Using medications may help relieve joint pain. Experts often recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the first line of treatment. Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which affects about. adults in the United States. Medications for joint pain are available over...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Healthline
Advancing Rheumatoid Arthritis: Relieving Chronic Pain
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease marked by joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. RA can also lower mobility and flexibility in the affected joints. It usually begins in the small joints in the hands and feet. As RA advances, these symptoms can spread to other areas, including the:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
Knee Osteoarthritis: Yoga May Offer Pain Relief, Improve Physical Function
A new study found that online yoga improved physical function in people with knee osteoarthritis. Results showed that the benefits of online yoga, including relief from knee pain, decreased after the 12-week program, as did participation in the activity. Still, other studies have shown that a regular yoga practice may...
verywellhealth.com
How to Get Relief From Arthritis Joint Pain
If you have arthritis, joint pain relief is an important part of your treatment and management plan. Many treatment options are available, including arthritis medication, topical treatments, injections, and more. This article discusses joint pain causes and arthritis treatments that you may want to explore. Causes of Joint Pain. The...
A 33-year-old's back pain and weight loss were symptoms of a deadly fungal infection that spreads through dust
Desiree Chan developed back pain, coughing, fatigue, night sweats, and weight loss in late 2020. Doctors tested the 33-year-old for many infectious diseases, like pneumonia or tuberculosis. After about a month, she was diagnosed with Valley fever, a potentially deadly fungal infection.
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Freethink
An old anti-psychotic offers a new way to treat chronic pain
A decades-old anti-psychotic drug has helped to identify a new pathway for treating chronic pain — as well as an unusual connection to lung cancer. Fluphenazine, once used to treat schizophrenia, was one of 1,000 FDA-approved drugs that researchers evaluated, hoping to find one that can reduce a chemical released by neurons (called BH4) that’s linked to chronic pain.
MedicalXpress
Foot massage effective in improving sleep quality and anxiety in postmenopausal women
The therapeutic benefits of massage have long been recognized. A new study suggests that foot massage, in particular, can help minimize a number of common menopause symptoms, including sleep disruption, effectively extending sleep duration by an average of an hour per day. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Combination Treatments for Neuropathy Provide More Pain Relief
Taking a combination of drugs to treat pain from peripheral neuropathy tends to provide more pain relief than taking a single drug, according to a new study published in the journal The Lancet. There are many treatments available to relieve pain from diabetic peripheral neuropathy — nerve damage, usually in...
HealthCentral.com
What Is Psoriatic Arthritis Mutilans?
The inflammatory disease is marked by sore, stiff, and deformed fingers and toes. Learn how to spot it, treat it, and cope with it. If you have psoriatic arthritis (PsA), you’re no stranger to joint stiffness and pain. You may also have experienced swelling of the fingers or toes, thanks to an associated condition called dactylitis, a.k.a. sausage fingers, that commonly accompanies this inflammatory joint condition as well as other complications. About 5% of people with PsA will also develop arthritis mutilans, a severe form of the disease that can cause deformities of the hands and feet. (You’ll also hear it referred to as psoriatic arthritis mutilans—the terms are used interchangeably.) If you’ve been diagnosed with PsA mutilans or you’re worried you might develop it, we have the facts on symptoms to look for, how to treat it, and ways to assess your risk.
Scrubs Magazine
The Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage After Surgery
Many patients experience painful swelling in their arms and legs when recovering from surgery or dealing with various chronic conditions and diseases. The swelling is caused by what’s known as lymphedema. It happens when excess lymph fluid builds up in bodily tissue after the cardiovascular system sends blood to tissue and organs. The lymphatic system will normally drain this fluid naturally via lymph vessels and nodes, but certain conditions can prevent the lymphatic system from doing its job, causing the tissue to swell.
Healthline
Overview of Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal cord stimulators, also called dorsal column stimulators, help reduce chronic pain. They’re implanted into your spine to block pain signals from reaching your brain. The field of spinal cord stimulation has increased rapidly in recent years, and now an estimated. spinal cord stimulators are implanted each year. The.
Healthline
How to Know if Methotrexate Is Working for Rheumatoid Arthritis
According to the Arthritis Foundation, 1.5 million people in the United States have rheumatoid arthritis. People with rheumatoid arthritis are often prescribed a drug called methotrexate to treat symptoms. How methotrexate works to treat RA. Methotrexate belongs to a class of drugs called antimetabolites. This type of drug slows the...
Father who had a headache for seven years diagnosed with brain tumour after routine trip to Specsavers
A father who suffered seven years of headaches discovered he had a brain tumour at a routine eye appointment — and says he wouldn’t be alive today if he hadn’t gone.Matt Voice, 40, struggled with dizziness from the age of 32, and became increasingly concerned when he began to suffer headaches and vision problems.In April 2020, Matt was taken to Worthing Hospital, West Sussex, after he collapsed on a driveway, but the incident was attributed to high blood pressure.However Matt continued to struggle with blackouts and excruciating headaches and booked himself an optician’s appointment after he began seeing “black...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
MedicalXpress
Rheumatoid arthritis drug effective against myasthenia gravis
Early intervention with rituximab, a drug used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), can reduce the risk of deterioration in myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes loss of muscle control. This is according to a randomized clinical study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and published in the journal JAMA Neurology.
MedPage Today
Eye Damage Can Start in Prediabetes
Elevated blood glucose poses a threat to the eyes even prior to a diabetes diagnosis, according to a Dutch population study. In cross-sectional data of Maastricht Study participants, a more adverse glucose metabolism status was linked with a lower z score of corneal nerve fiber measures compared with a normal status (-0.14, 95% CI -0.25 to -0.04, P for trend=0.001), reported Sara Mokhtar, a PhD student at Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues.
Healthline
What's the Difference Between Arthritis and Sciatica?
Two common causes of back pain are arthritis and sciatica. While both affect the spine and back, they’re not the result of the same issue, and there are different treatments and outlooks for these conditions. Back pain can come in many forms. It may feel like a sudden, sharp...
Comments / 0