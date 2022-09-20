Read full article on original website
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan Dijkhuizen
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
NC man wins $150,000 lottery prize after letting family members choose numbers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The lucky numbers that Trevor Stewart, of Fayetteville, always plays in Powerball paid off Wednesday with a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This is awesome,” Stewart said. Stewart, 56, said the winning numbers came mostly from his family. “I asked family members to choose the numbers, […]
Lucky for Life winner left jackpot winning ticket unchecked for nearly 1 week
"Something like this is a blessing," the lucky winner said.
wkml.com
Georgia Family Goes Viral With Double Deer Skull Sink Faucets
I often look to TikTok for inspiration on things like recipes, gardening tips and what to do all those extra majestic deer skulls I have hanging around the house. Well, less so on that last one but one Georgia couple on TikTok is making waves and gathering the likes with their ingenuous deer skull sink faucet.
wkml.com
Inside the Huddle: Fayetteville Area High School Football for 9/23
The Inside the Huddle show is back for the games of the week of September 24, including our featured Mid South game of the week: Gray’s Creek vs. 71st High School (at Reid Ross). HIT PLAY to listen to the full show below!. Oh Bother. North Carolina Only 20th...
jocoreport.com
Zebulon Man “Did That Happy Dance” After $25,000 A Year For Life Win
RALEIGH – Kenneth Kiriazes of Zebulon bought a Lucky for Life ticket about a month ago, left it in his truck and, after finally checking it Sunday, was stunned to find a $25,000 a year for life prize waiting for him. “I did that happy dance,” Kiriazes said. “Something...
NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
wkml.com
KC and The Sunshine Band: Full Setlist From Their Fayetteville, NC Show
One of the biggest hitmakers of the Disco era rocked Fayetteville’s Crown Theatre on Friday, September 16, 2022. If you missed this awesome show, check the full setlist below. There’s no doubt that North Carolina loves comedy, but who is the most popular comedian around here?. Thanks to...
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
NC woman wants to help out family with $150,000 win
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celma Marshall, of Fayetteville, won a $150,000 top prize after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I really want to help my family out now,” Marshall said. Marshall bought her Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from 365 Fast Mart on Bunce Road in Fayetteville. “I’m […]
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
wkml.com
Farm Aid Artist Schedule Announced for Concert Festival in Raleigh
Farm Aid is set for this Saturday, September 24 in Raleigh, and the artist schedule has been released in anticipation of the day-long festival. The lineup is stacked with names well known across the music industry, including Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and more. Tickets...
Fayetteville, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Fayetteville. The E. E. Smith High School soccer team will have a game with Terry Sanford High School on September 21, 2022, 14:00:00. The Gray's Creek High School soccer team will have a game with Jack Britt High School on September 21, 2022, 14:00:00.
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
New ECSU 10-year master plan to create safer pedestrian-friendly environment. According to an article, the Board of Trustees at Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, NC, approved a 10-year master plan that is “more pedestrian friendly campus and develops a cohesive and expanded footprint for the university.”. “ECSU’s student...
cbs17
1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
Homecoming services slated
On Friday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., The Friendly Trio will have a drive-thru distribution, at the Friendly Community Center on 75 H
HBCUs got a windfall of federal COVID relief. Here's how colleges are spending it
After a couple of difficult semesters during the pandemic, Elijah Love, a computer science major at North Carolina A&T State University (N.C. A&T), was determined to graduate on time. "Whatever came with that — summer classes, double-load courses — I was willing to do it," Love says. This...
cbs17
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in Cary, Wilmington, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
