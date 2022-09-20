ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

wkml.com

Georgia Family Goes Viral With Double Deer Skull Sink Faucets

I often look to TikTok for inspiration on things like recipes, gardening tips and what to do all those extra majestic deer skulls I have hanging around the house. Well, less so on that last one but one Georgia couple on TikTok is making waves and gathering the likes with their ingenuous deer skull sink faucet.
FOX8 News

NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
Trevor Stewart
FOX8 News

NC woman wants to help out family with $150,000 win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celma Marshall, of Fayetteville, won a $150,000 top prize after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I really want to help my family out now,” Marshall said. Marshall bought her Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from 365 Fast Mart on Bunce Road in Fayetteville. “I’m […]
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
wkml.com

Farm Aid Artist Schedule Announced for Concert Festival in Raleigh

Farm Aid is set for this Saturday, September 24 in Raleigh, and the artist schedule has been released in anticipation of the day-long festival. The lineup is stacked with names well known across the music industry, including Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and more. Tickets...
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

New ECSU 10-year master plan to create safer pedestrian-friendly environment. According to an article, the Board of Trustees at Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, NC, approved a 10-year master plan that is “more pedestrian friendly campus and develops a cohesive and expanded footprint for the university.”. “ECSU’s student...
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
cbs17

Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
