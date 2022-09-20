Read full article on original website
TheCakeLady 910
2d ago
It was an awesome concert! We “stood”/danced almost the whole two hours. KC is still a great entertainer. The Sunshine Band was so good. The drummer did almost a 10 minute solo. The dancers were very talented. It was a great evening.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan Dijkhuizen
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
Related
WITN
Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
raleighmag.com
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28
9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
wkml.com
Inside the Huddle: Fayetteville Area High School Football for 9/23
The Inside the Huddle show is back for the games of the week of September 24, including our featured Mid South game of the week: Gray’s Creek vs. 71st High School (at Reid Ross). HIT PLAY to listen to the full show below!. Oh Bother. North Carolina Only 20th...
wkml.com
Farm Aid Artist Schedule Announced for Concert Festival in Raleigh
Farm Aid is set for this Saturday, September 24 in Raleigh, and the artist schedule has been released in anticipation of the day-long festival. The lineup is stacked with names well known across the music industry, including Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and more. Tickets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkml.com
Georgia Family Goes Viral With Double Deer Skull Sink Faucets
I often look to TikTok for inspiration on things like recipes, gardening tips and what to do all those extra majestic deer skulls I have hanging around the house. Well, less so on that last one but one Georgia couple on TikTok is making waves and gathering the likes with their ingenuous deer skull sink faucet.
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
country1037fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh family
RALEIGH — Joseph and Elwyna Holt, the first Black family to demand public school integration in Raleigh, are now honored with a marker designating their home site as a stop along the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.
RELATED PEOPLE
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
kiss951.com
A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast
Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
crbjbizwire.com
Shannon French Named Agency Supervisory Officer
Shannon is the Agency Supervisory Officer for MassMutual South Carolina. A native of Lumberton, North Carolina, she is a graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Appalachian State University. She holds an Associate Degree in Litigation Support Studies. Prior to joining MassMutual SC, Shannon was a senior paralegal in the Mass Torts Division of Motley Rice LLC. She is married to Brad and has a stepson, Noah (13), and two children, Rawley (13) and Decker (8). The family lives in Mount Pleasant.
cbs17
New music venue planned for south Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How much does North Carolina spend for every prisoner behind bars?
The study says the money spent by the states’ corrections departments mostly goes toward prison operations and the salaries of correctional officers, with some states also paying for rehabilitation programs, drug treatment or juvenile justice plans.
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
WCNC
Seven North Carolina college campuses have secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
RALEIGH, N.C. — Big brother invasion of privacy or pro-active policing? That’s the question after a new report revealed seven North Carolina universities use or have used powerful social media-monitoring programs to keep an eye on everything from campus protests to student well-being to drugs. WRAL Investigates has...
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
Up and Coming Weekly
Golf Championship draws friendships, rivalries and generational competition
Before Brian Dreier worries about defending his title in the Cumberland County Golf Championship in October, he has to be the best player in his own family. Dreier won the CCGC for the second time at Gates Four Golf & Country Club last year with a 54-hole score of even par 216. Meanwhile, his son, 16-year-old Sutton, won the junior division, and his father-in-law, Gary Robinson, an eight-time CCGC champion, tied for sixth in the championship division.
Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire
(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
Comments / 1