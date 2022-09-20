ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

TheCakeLady 910
2d ago

It was an awesome concert! We “stood”/danced almost the whole two hours. KC is still a great entertainer. The Sunshine Band was so good. The drummer did almost a 10 minute solo. The dancers were very talented. It was a great evening.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
BUSINESS
raleighmag.com

33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28

9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Farm Aid Artist Schedule Announced for Concert Festival in Raleigh

Farm Aid is set for this Saturday, September 24 in Raleigh, and the artist schedule has been released in anticipation of the day-long festival. The lineup is stacked with names well known across the music industry, including Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and more. Tickets...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Dakota State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
North Dakota State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Fayetteville, NC
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
wkml.com

Georgia Family Goes Viral With Double Deer Skull Sink Faucets

I often look to TikTok for inspiration on things like recipes, gardening tips and what to do all those extra majestic deer skulls I have hanging around the house. Well, less so on that last one but one Georgia couple on TikTok is making waves and gathering the likes with their ingenuous deer skull sink faucet.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Jim Carrey
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast

Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
BEAUFORT, NC
crbjbizwire.com

Shannon French Named Agency Supervisory Officer

Shannon is the Agency Supervisory Officer for MassMutual South Carolina. A native of Lumberton, North Carolina, she is a graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Appalachian State University. She holds an Associate Degree in Litigation Support Studies. Prior to joining MassMutual SC, Shannon was a senior paralegal in the Mass Torts Division of Motley Rice LLC. She is married to Brad and has a stepson, Noah (13), and two children, Rawley (13) and Decker (8). The family lives in Mount Pleasant.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

New music venue planned for south Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Setlist#Google Trends#Kc#The Sunshine Band#Crown Theatre#Shane Co#North Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Up and Coming Weekly

Golf Championship draws friendships, rivalries and generational competition

Before Brian Dreier worries about defending his title in the Cumberland County Golf Championship in October, he has to be the best player in his own family. Dreier won the CCGC for the second time at Gates Four Golf & Country Club last year with a 54-hole score of even par 216. Meanwhile, his son, 16-year-old Sutton, won the junior division, and his father-in-law, Gary Robinson, an eight-time CCGC champion, tied for sixth in the championship division.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire

(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
HAMLET, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy