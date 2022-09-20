ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Creamy Chicken Potato Soup

One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.
The Daily South

Chicken Cutlets With Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

This recipe for chicken cutlets delivers bold, satisfying flavor and relies on items you probably have on hand. As much as we love roasting a whole chicken or working with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, we also appreciate the relative ease involved with cooking cutlets. Because the chicken is thin, it doesn't take long to cook, and although the sun-dried tomato cream sauce requires a few minutes of patience as the ingredients reduce and thicken, all told, this is a cinch to put together.
Gin Lee

Making delicious homemade pasta with a manual pasta maker

Making delicious homemade pasta with a manual pasta maker/Gin Lee. Making delicious homemade pasta with a manual pasta maker. One of the things that I absolutely love about a manual pasta machine is that you can create any type of homemade pasta with it. Then once you've finished creating your pasta, the machine can be stored easily on the counter, without taking up so much space, or it can be stored easily inside a cabinet. Today, I will walk you through the steps on how I prepare a simple pasta dough that can be used to create any type of pasta, such as spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine, lasagna, and ravioli.
12tomatoes.com

Italian Broccoli Soup

Simple, rustic, and so satisfying. When you think of soup and broccoli, your mind probably goes straight to Broccoli Cheddar, but that’s definitely NOT where the world of broccoli soup begins and ends. This Italian Broccoli Soup is a great way to broaden your soup horizons. Much more broccoli forward than some of its cousins, it’s a simple, rustic, and satisfying soup that’s easy to make and even easier to enjoy. (Particularly if you’re a brassica lover!)
Field & Stream

Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions

For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
Gin Lee

Ham and cheese casserole

It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Gin Lee

Pizza fettuccine

If you love pizza, try my pizza fettuccine. It's gooey delicious! It's fettuccine with all the flavors of a pizza. You can add mushrooms, black olives, as well as any of your other favorite pizza toppings. The possibilities are totally endless.
thepioneerwoman.com

Homemade Chicken Apple Sausage

A morning of Christmas breakfast calls for a big pot of coffee, warm cinnamon rolls, and this homemade chicken and apple sausage. Mixing and cooking up these sausage patties is just as easy—maybe even easier—than weeknight burgers or meatballs. The trick is to grate the fresh apple and the garlic so it blends with the meat and saves you lots of chopping. Mild, lean ground chicken is the perfect choice here: the apple keeps it juicy and the flavor won't overpower any baked goods or fruit on the table. You can even serve this sausage as a side dish for Thanksgiving breakfast or any big weekend brunch.
thespruceeats.com

Easy Turkey Meatloaf

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
therecipecritic.com

Homemade Pita Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
