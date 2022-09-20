Making delicious homemade pasta with a manual pasta maker/Gin Lee. Making delicious homemade pasta with a manual pasta maker. One of the things that I absolutely love about a manual pasta machine is that you can create any type of homemade pasta with it. Then once you've finished creating your pasta, the machine can be stored easily on the counter, without taking up so much space, or it can be stored easily inside a cabinet. Today, I will walk you through the steps on how I prepare a simple pasta dough that can be used to create any type of pasta, such as spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine, lasagna, and ravioli.

