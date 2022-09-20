Read full article on original website
Secretary of State’s My Voter Page has sample ballots ready for General Election
Voters in all of Georgia’s 159 counties can now view their sample ballots on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger made the announcement on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a statement from Raffensberger, this new rollout will make for a more user-friendly experience for the 2022 General Election.
LISTEN: Arizona ranchers John and Jobeth Ladd talk impact of open border
Arizona ranchers John and Jobeth Ladd joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Thursday to talk about the impact of illegal immigration on their daily lives. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Obituaries & Related Stories
Walter Curtis “Billy” Phillips age 84 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Madison, South Carolin ... Antonio Juan DeBerry, age 67, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He is survived by is wife of 44 years, Arthenia Reese DeBerry; children, ...
