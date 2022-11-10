Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature – Will Any International Features Get Noms Outside the Category?
LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022
2023 Oscars Predictions: Best International Feature
CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Could this be the most competitive year for the international feature category? Looks like it is based on the field that will only yield 15 films on the shortlist when the Academy names them in late December.
Are there any international features that can break outside of this category this year? “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Close” are somewhat in the best picture discussion while “Decision to Leave” feels like a lone director nom waiting to happen.
There are also acting possibilities such as Vicky Krieps (“ Corsage ”) and Zar Amir Ebrahimi (“Holy Spider”), who are factors as well.
|And The Predicted Nominees Are:
|Rank
|Name
|Director(s)
|Country
|1
|“Close”
|Lukas Dhont
|Belgium (OFFICIAL)
| The intense friendship between two thirteen-year old boys Leo and Remi suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother. “Close” is a film about friendship and responsibility.
|2
|“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|Edward Berger
|Germany (OFFICIAL)
|A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.
|3
|“Saint Omer”
|Alice Diop
|France (OFFICIAL)
|Follows Rama, a novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court to use her story to write a modern-day adaptation of the ancient myth of Medea, but things don’t go as expected.
|4
|“Decision to Leave”
|Park Chan-wook
| South Korea
(OFFICIAL)
|A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains meets the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing.
|5
|“Holy Spider”
|Ali Abbasi
|Denmark (OFFICIAL)
|A journalist descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as she investigates the serial killings of sex workers by the so called “Spider Killer”, who believes he is cleansing the streets of sinners.
|Next in Line
|6
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Santiago Mitre
|Argentina (OFFICIAL)
| A team of lawyers take on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship during the 1980s in a battle against odds and a race against time.
|7
|“EO”
|Jerzy Skolimowski
|Poland (OFFICIAL)
|Follows a donkey who encounters on his journeys good and bad people, experiences joy and pain, exploring a vision of modern Europe through his eyes.
|8
|“Klondike”
|Maryna Er Gorbach
|Ukraine (OFFICIAL)
| The story of a Ukrainian family living on the border of Russia and Ukraine during the start of the war. Irka refuses to leave her house even as the village gets captured by armed forces. Shortly after they find themselves at the center of an international air crash catastrophe on July 17, 2014.
|9
|“Corsage”
|Marie Kreutzer
|Austria (OFFICIAL)
| A fictional account of the later years of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. On Christmas Eve 1877, Elisabeth turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman and starts trying to maintain her public image, once idolized for her beauty.
|10
|“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
|Alejandro G. Iñárritu
|Mexico (OFFICIAL)
|A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country.
|Other Top-Tier Contenders (Short List Cut Off)
|11
|“Return to Seoul”
|Davy Chou
|Cambodia (OFFICIAL)
|12
|“Joyland”
|Saim Sadiq
|Pakistan (OFFICIAL)
|13
|“Alcarràs”
|Carla Simón
|Spain (OFFICIAL)
|14
|“The Quiet Girl”
|Colm Bairéad
| Ireland
(OFFICIAL)
|15
|“A Piece of Sky”
|Michael Koch
| Switzerland
(OFFICIAL)
|Also In Contention
|21
|Utama
|Alejandro Loayza Grisi
|Bolivia (OFFICIAL)
|22
|“Boy from Heaven”
|Tarik Saleh
|Sweden (OFFICIAL)
|23
|“Girl Picture”
|Alli Haapasalo
|Finland (OFFICIAL)
|24
|“Beautiful Beings”
|Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
|Iceland (OFFICIAL)
|25
|“Eternal Spring”
|Jason Loftus
|Canada (OFFICIAL)
|26
|“Last Film Show”
|Pan Nalin
|India (OFFICIAL)
|27
|“Goddamned Asura”
|Lou Yi-an
| Taiwan
(OFFICIAL)
|28
|“Nostalgia”
|Mario Martone
|Italy (OFFICIAL)
|29
|“Where the Wind Blows”
|Philip Yung
|Hong Kong (OFFICIAL)
|30
|“Mars One”
|Gabriel Martins
|Brazil (OFFICIAL)
|All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
|—
|“A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On”
|Gentian Koçi
|Albania (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Our Brothers”
|Rachid Bouchareb
|Algeria (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Santiago Mitre
|Argentina (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Aurora’s Sunrise”
|Inna Sahakyan
|Armenia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“You Won’t Be Alone”
|Goran Stolevski
|Australia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Corsage”
|Marie Kreutzer
|Austria (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Creators”
|Shamil Aliyev
|Azerbaijan (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Hawa”
|Mejbaur Rahman Sumon
|Bangladesh (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Close”
|Lukas Dhont
|Belgium (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Utama”
|Alejandro Loayza Grisi
|Bolivia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“A Ballad”
|Aida Begić
|Bosnia and Herzegovina (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Mars One”
|Gabriel Martins
|Brazil (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“In the Heart of the Machine”
|Martin Makariev
|Bulgaria (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Return to Seoul”
|Davy Chou
|Cambodia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Pianter’s Plantation”
|Dingha Young Eystein
|Cameroon (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Eternal Spring”
|Jason Loftus
|Canada (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Blanquita”
|Fernando Guzzoni
|Chile (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Nice View”
|Wen Muye
|China (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Kings of the World”
|Laura Mora Ortega
|Colombia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Domingo and the Mist”
|Ariel Escalante
|Costa Rica (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Safe Place”
|Juraj Lerotić
|Croatia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Il Boemo”
|Petr Václav
|Czech Republic (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Holy Spider”
|Ali Abbasi
|Denmark (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Bantú Mama”
|Ivan Herrera
|Dominican Republic (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Lo Invisible”
|Javier Andrade
|Ecuador (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Kalev”
|Ove Musting
|Estonia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Girl Picture”
|Alli Haapasalo
|Finland (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Saint Omer”
|Alice Diop
|France (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“A Long Break”
|Davit Pirtskhalava
|Georgia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|Edward Berger
|Germany (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Magnetic Fields”
|Yorgos Goussis
|Greece (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Silence of the Mole”
|Anäis Taracena
|Guatemala (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Where the Wind Blows”
|Philip Yung
|Hong Kong (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Blockade”
|Ádám Tõsér
|Hungary (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Beautiful Beings”
|Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
|Iceland (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Last Film Show”
|Pan Nalin
|India (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap”
|Bene Dion Rajagukguk
|Indonesia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“World War III”
|Houman Seyyedi
|Iran (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Exam”
|Shawkat Amin Korki
|Iraq (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Quiet Girl”
|Colm Bairéad
|Ireland (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Cinema Sabaya”
|Orit Fouks Rotem
|Israel (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Nostalgia”
|Mario Martone
|Italy (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Plan 75”
|Chie Hayakawa
|Japan (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Farha”
|Darin J. Sallam
|Jordan (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Life”
|Emir Baigazin
|Kazakhstan (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“TeraStorm”
|Andrew Kaggia
|Kenya (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Looking for Venera”
|Norika Sefa
|Kosovo (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Home for Sale”
|Taalaibek Kulmendeev
|Krygyzstan (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“January”
|Viestur Kairish
|Latvia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Memory Box”
|Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige
|Lebanon (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Pilgrims”
|Laurynas Bareiša
|Lithuania (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Icarus”
|Carlo Vogele
|Luxembourg (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Carmen”
|Valerie Buhagiar
|Malta (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
|Alejandro G. Iñárritu
|Mexico (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Carbon”
|Ion Borș
|Moldova (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Harvest Moon”
|Amarsaikhan Baljinnyam
|Mongolia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Elegy of Laurei”
|Dušan Kasalica
|Montenegro (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Blue Caftan”
|Maryam Touzani
|Morocco (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Butterfly on the Windowpane”
|Sujit Bidari
|Nepal (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Narcosis”
|Martijn de Jong
|Netherlands (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Muru”
|Tearepa Kahi
|New Zealand (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Happiest Man in the World”
|Teona Strugar Mitevska
|North Macedonia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“War Sailor”
|Gunnar Vikene
|Norway (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Joyland”
|Saim Sadiq
|Pakistan (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Mediterranean Fever”
|Maha Haj
|Palestine (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Birthday Boy”
|Arturo Montenegro
|Panama (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Eami”
|Paz Encina
|Paraguay (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Moon Heart”
|Aldo Salvini
|Peru (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“On the Job: The Missing 8”
|Erik Matti
|Philippines (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“EO”
|Jerzy Skolimowski
|Poland (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Alma Vivia”
|Cristèle Alves Meira
|Portugal (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Immaculate”
|Monica Stan, George Chiper
|Romania (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Raven Song”
|Mohamed Al-Salman
|Saudi Arabia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Xalé”
|Moussa Sene Absa
|Senegal (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Darkling”
|Dušan Milić
|Serbia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Ajoomma”
|He Shuming
|Singapore (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Victim”
|Michal Blaško
|Slovakia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Orchestra”
|Matevž Luzar
|Slovenia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Decision to Leave”
|Park Chan-wook
|South Korea (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Alcarràs”
|Carla Simón
|Spain (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Boy from Heaven”
|Tarik Saleh
|Sweden (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“A Piece of Sky”
|Michael Koch
|Switzerland (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Goddamned Asura”
|Lou Yi-an
|Taiwan (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Tug of War”
|Amil Shivji
|Tanzania (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“One for the Road”
|Nattawut Poonpiriya
|Thailand (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Under the Fig Trees”
|Erige Sehiri
|Tunisia (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Kerr”
|Tayfun Pirselimoğlu
|Turkey (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Tembele”
|Morris Mugisha
|Uganda (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Klondike”
|Maryna Er Gorbach
|Ukraine (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“Winners”
|Hassan Nazer
|United Kingdom (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Employer and the Employee”
|Manolo Nieto
|Uruguay (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“The Box”
|Lorenzo Vigas
|Venezuela (OFFICIAL)
|—
|“578 Magnum”
|Lương Đình Dũng
|Vietnam (OFFICIAL)
2023 Academy Awards Predictions
The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.
2022 category winner : "Drive My Car" (Japan) - dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
