Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
nwi.life
Tom Lower: Hospital volunteer celebrates reinvigorated life through orthopedic care
Wearing a bright red coat adorned with military and patriotic pins, hospital volunteer Tom Lower stands to. greet people walking through the doors of Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center. “Hello there,” he says, taking a few steps. “How can I help you?”. Small acts of standing and walking...
valpo.life
Nurse at Northwest Health – Porter honored with DAISY Award for exceptional nursing
Lauren Stearns, RN, from Northwest Health – Porter was recently honored with the DAISY Award for exceptional nursing. Stearns, a NICU nurse, was nominated by the father of newborn twins who wrote that she deserved to. be honored with this prestigious award not only because of how his family’s...
laportecounty.life
Pulmonology and critical care physician joins Franciscan Physician Network
Ibraheem Yousef, MD, a pulmonology and critical care physician, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center. Dr. Yousef received his education at the University of Damascus in Damascus, Syria. His residency in internal medicine was at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. and his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine was at Temple University in Philadelphia.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life
(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Whiting High School celebrates Hispanic Heritage with newly established Spanish Club
Whiting High School (WHS) celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Friday September 16 by hosting a fundraiser of a dress down day. Students were able to donate a dollar to the Spanish Club to raise money for future educational events. Spanish Club is sponsored by Spanish Teacher Nohemi Saavedra and Educator...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Lowell High School is full of coffee beans
Lowell High School (LHS) welcomed guest speaker Damon West earlier this month, on September 7. With him, he brought the powerful message of the coffee bean to the whole school and community. West was someone who seemingly had it all growing up. He was en route to having a professional...
nwi.life
Oak Partners Oaktoberfest Brings Clients and Staff Together for a Night of Unforgettable Fun
Crown Point’s Bulldog Park was bustling on Friday, September 16 during Oak Partners’ annual Oaktoberfest event. Oak Partners clients, friends and family, and Oak Partners staff gathered to enjoy some delicious food catered by Mission BBQ and some fantastic live music performed by Mr. Funnyman. The event was a great way for Oak Partners to celebrate its clients and show them some appreciation.
nwi.life
Thomas Dodge’s Joe Heisler: Sales associate, fisher, team player
It started as a love for cars. Then, it started as a job as a porter at a Region dealership. Now, Joe Heisler is in his 19th year at Thomas Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Highland. Heisler began his career with Thomas Dodge in the early 2000s. Over the years,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwi.life
Volunteers take pride in cleaning up Gary through AmeriCANS in Action
Communities take care of their own, which is exactly why The City of Gary partnered with Gary businesses in an AmeriCANS in Action community clean-up on Friday, September 16. This is the third installment of this clean-up initiative following the first installment in September 2021 and the second installment in May 2022.
indianapublicradio.org
This special education school’s classrooms are so understaffed parents say it’s unsafe
Carmen Gober never planned to homeschool. But in the final days of this summer break, she worried that her son AJ’s school had a dire staff shortage — so bad, it might not be able to function. Five-year-old AJ has cerebral palsy and he doesn’t speak. His northwestern...
nwi.life
Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.
On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, finally reunites with family at home
"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us. He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."
panoramanow.com
Westville Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 Schedule
The Westville Pumpkin Festival will be held on October 1st, 2022. There will be Arts and Craft Booths, Food, Games and Live Music, and lots of pumpkins – pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, and more!. It’ll feature 5k run/walk, Kids fun run, Dunk Tank, Kid’s Games, live Entertainment, Garden Tractor...
Steelworker dies after getting injured while on the job
A steelworker who was injured last week in a workplace accident in Northwest Indiana has died. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Michael Osika, 44 died of Schererville died Saturday afternoon at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Path Could Be Laid for Mall
(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families
COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Community Schools’ Central Elementary named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School
Today, Central Elementary School was named a “2022 National Blue Ribbon School” by the U.S. Department of Education. Central is one of just 10 Indiana schools to earn this distinction in 2022. “We’re extremely honored and grateful to earn the Blue Ribbon School recognition,” said Central Elementary School...
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
Comments / 0