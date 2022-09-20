ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

laportecounty.life

Pulmonology and critical care physician joins Franciscan Physician Network

Ibraheem Yousef, MD, a pulmonology and critical care physician, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center. Dr. Yousef received his education at the University of Damascus in Damascus, Syria. His residency in internal medicine was at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. and his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine was at Temple University in Philadelphia.
MUNSTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life

(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Lowell High School is full of coffee beans

Lowell High School (LHS) welcomed guest speaker Damon West earlier this month, on September 7. With him, he brought the powerful message of the coffee bean to the whole school and community. West was someone who seemingly had it all growing up. He was en route to having a professional...
LOWELL, IN
nwi.life

Oak Partners Oaktoberfest Brings Clients and Staff Together for a Night of Unforgettable Fun

Crown Point’s Bulldog Park was bustling on Friday, September 16 during Oak Partners’ annual Oaktoberfest event. Oak Partners clients, friends and family, and Oak Partners staff gathered to enjoy some delicious food catered by Mission BBQ and some fantastic live music performed by Mr. Funnyman. The event was a great way for Oak Partners to celebrate its clients and show them some appreciation.
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

Volunteers take pride in cleaning up Gary through AmeriCANS in Action

Communities take care of their own, which is exactly why The City of Gary partnered with Gary businesses in an AmeriCANS in Action community clean-up on Friday, September 16. This is the third installment of this clean-up initiative following the first installment in September 2021 and the second installment in May 2022.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.

On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
RIVERDALE, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
nomadlawyer.org

Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
CROWN POINT, IN
panoramanow.com

Westville Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 Schedule

The Westville Pumpkin Festival will be held on October 1st, 2022. There will be Arts and Craft Booths, Food, Games and Live Music, and lots of pumpkins – pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, and more!. It’ll feature 5k run/walk, Kids fun run, Dunk Tank, Kid’s Games, live Entertainment, Garden Tractor...
WESTVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Path Could Be Laid for Mall

(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families

COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
COOK COUNTY, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago

(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

