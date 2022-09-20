ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays call up Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A; Blue Jays in town

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added some versatile depth Thursday by calling up Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A for his first stint in the majors. Mastrobuoni, 26, is a left-handed hitter who can play pretty much anywhere on the field. To make room on the active roster, Rene Pinto, who had been serving as the third catcher, was optioned back to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Kevin Herget was designated for assignment.
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East

Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
'Bigger than baseball': Fan favorite Trey Mancini returns to Baltimore to play former team

BALTIMORE - A fan favorite is returning to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for a four-game series.This will be Trey Mancini's first trip to play his former team since he was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1.Mancini is batting sixth and playing first base on Thursday.He recounted the odd feeling of flying into BWI as a visitor; staying in the visiting team's hotel, not his home; and walking into the visiting team's clubhouse."I've been looking forward to it, more than nervousness," Mancini said. "I'm so familiar with Camden Yards and Baltimore. It's a little...
