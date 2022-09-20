Read full article on original website
Wheeler Returns, Vierling Comes Up Huge as Phillies Stop Losing Skid
Five was the magic number on Wednesday night, as Matt Vierling went 5-for-5 at the plate to end the Philadelphia Phillies' five-game losing streak.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays call up Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A; Blue Jays in town
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added some versatile depth Thursday by calling up Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A for his first stint in the majors. Mastrobuoni, 26, is a left-handed hitter who can play pretty much anywhere on the field. To make room on the active roster, Rene Pinto, who had been serving as the third catcher, was optioned back to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Kevin Herget was designated for assignment.
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
Phillies come back late to beat Blue Jays on Matt Vierling's walk-off hit
Wednesday night's Phillies game had two storylines. The big one turned out well as Zack Wheeler came back from a month on the injured list and pitched four healthy, scoreless innings. The really big one turned out even better. After rallying for three runs in the bottom of the eighth...
Yankees stun Pirates on Aaron Judge’s 60th home run, Giancarlo Stanton grand slam
The New York Yankees have won 89 games in their roller coaster 2022 season. They’ve won thousands of games across eras spanning from Babe Ruth to Mickey Mantle to Reggie Jackson to Ronald Torreyes. They have absolutely, positively, never won a game exactly like that. Entering the ninth inning...
Detroit Tigers can't sweep Baltimore Orioles, fall 8-1: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (57-91) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71) When: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
'Bigger than baseball': Fan favorite Trey Mancini returns to Baltimore to play former team
BALTIMORE - A fan favorite is returning to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for a four-game series.This will be Trey Mancini's first trip to play his former team since he was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1.Mancini is batting sixth and playing first base on Thursday.He recounted the odd feeling of flying into BWI as a visitor; staying in the visiting team's hotel, not his home; and walking into the visiting team's clubhouse."I've been looking forward to it, more than nervousness," Mancini said. "I'm so familiar with Camden Yards and Baltimore. It's a little...
